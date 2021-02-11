 

Itamar Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today announced the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Itamar Medical’s management team is scheduled to present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the investor section of the Company’s website at: www.itamar-medical.com.

Itamar Medical’s management team is scheduled to present at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the investor section of the Company’s website at: www.itamar-medical.com.

About Itamar Medical Ltd.
Itamar Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical commercializes a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the core sleep, cardiology and direct to consumer markets. Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare system costs. The Company’s key product, WatchPAT, is commercially available within major markets including the U.S., Japan and Europe. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com.

Itamar Medical Investor Relations Contact (U.S.)
Leigh Salvo
Gilmartin Group
Phone: +1-415-937-5412
investors@itamar-medical.com


