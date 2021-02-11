 

J2 Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results and Provides 2021 Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 22:15  |  20   |   |   

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and provided fiscal 2021 financial estimates.

“Our organization produced extraordinary results at a time of unprecedented difficulty,” said Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global. “I’m exceedingly proud of my colleagues and excited for our continued growth.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2020 quarterly revenues increased 15.7% to a Q4 record of $469.2 million compared to $405.6 million for Q4 2019.

Q4 2020 quarterly operating income increased 17.0% to $128.9 million compared to $110.2 million for Q4 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 20.3% to $124.1 million compared to $103.2 million for Q4 2019. Q4 2020 free cash flow(2) increased 25.3% to $102.9 million compared to $82.1 million for Q4 2019.

GAAP earnings per diluted share(3) decreased 48.2% to $1.27 in Q4 2020 compared to $2.45 for Q4 2019 and GAAP net income decreased 52.8% to $58.1 million in Q4 2020 compared to $123.0 million for Q4 2019 primarily due to the recognition of a $53.7 million tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the result of an intra-entity transfer as part of the reorganization of its international operating structure; no similar benefit was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(3)(4) for the quarter increased 30.7% to $3.11 compared to $2.38 for Q4 2019.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA(5) increased 20.1% to $211.8 million in the quarter compared to $176.3 million for Q4 2019.

J2 ended the quarter with approximately $340.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments which included $742.7 million of net proceeds from the issuance of its 4.625% Senior Notes (and the related redemption of $694.6 million of the previously outstanding 6.0% Senior Notes of its subsidiary, J2 Cloud Services, LLC), the use of approximately $455 million during the quarter for current period acquisitions and approximately $9 million in connection with payment for prior year acquisitions. In addition, J2 deployed approximately $36 million with respect to its share repurchase program during the quarter.

Key financial results for Q4 2020 versus Q4 2019 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release.

 

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

% Change

Revenues

 

 

 

Cloud Services

$171.4 million

$169.3 million

1.2%

Digital Media

$297.9 million

$236.3 million

26.1%

Total Revenue: (1)

$469.2 million

$405.6 million

15.7%

Operating Income

$128.9 million

$110.2 million

17.0%

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$124.1 million

$103.2 million

20.3%

Free Cash Flow (2)

$102.9 million

$82.1 million

25.3%

GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3)

$1.27

$2.45

(48.2)%

Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) (4)

$3.11

$2.38

30.7%

GAAP Net Income

$58.1 million

$123.0 million

(52.8)%

Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income

$138.7 million

$115.5 million

20.1%

Adjusted EBITDA (5)

$211.8 million

$176.3 million

20.1%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5)

45.1%

43.5%

3.7%

FULL YEAR 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

2020 revenues increased 8.6% to a record of $1,489.6 million compared to $1,372.0 million for 2019.

2020 operating income increased 20.8% to $334.6 million compared to $277.1 million for 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 16.4% to $480.1 million in 2020 compared to $412.5 million for 2019. 2020 free cash flow(2) increased 16.4% to $407.7 million compared to $350.4 million for 2019.

GAAP earnings per diluted share(6) decreased 27.6% to $3.18 in 2020 compared to $4.39 for 2019 and GAAP net income decreased by 31.1% to $150.7 million in 2020 compared to $218.8 million for 2019 primarily due to the recognition of a $53.7 million tax benefit in 2019 as the result of an intra-entity transfer as part of the reorganization of its international operating structure; no similar benefit was recognized in 2020.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(6)(7) for the year increased 15.5% to $8.18 compared to $7.08 for 2019.

Annual Adjusted EBITDA(5) increased 11.9% to $615.7 million in 2020 compared to $550.2 million for 2019.

J2 ended the year with approximately $340.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments which included $742.7 million of net proceeds from the issuance of its 4.625% Senior Notes (and the related redemption of $694.6 million of the previously outstanding 6.0% Senior Notes of its subsidiary, J2 Cloud Services, LLC), the use of approximately $482 million during the year for current year acquisitions and approximately $49 million in connection with payments for prior year acquisitions. In addition, J2 deployed approximately $265 million with respect of its share repurchase programs during the year.

Key financial results for 2020 versus 2019 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release.

 

2020

2019

% Change

Revenues

 

 

 

Cloud Services

$678.5 million

$661.8 million

2.5%

Digital Media

$811.1 million

$710.2 million

14.2%

Total Revenue: (1)

$1,489.6 million

$1,372.0 million

8.6%

Operating Income

$334.6 million

$277.1 million

20.8%

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$480.1 million

$412.5 million

16.4%

Free Cash Flow (2)

$407.7 million

$350.4 million

16.4%

GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (6)

$3.18

$4.39

(27.6)%

Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (6) (7)

$8.18

$7.08

15.5%

GAAP Net Income

$150.7 million

$218.8 million

(31.1)%

Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income

$380.7 million

$344.4 million

10.5%

Adjusted EBITDA (5)

$615.7 million

$550.2 million

11.9%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5)

41.3%

40.1%

3.0%

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

In February 2021, J2’s Board of Directors approved the exploration of strategic alternatives for our B2B Backup business. We believe a transaction involving this business is reasonably possible within calendar year 2021 and, therefore, are presenting our 2021 Business Outlook excluding the B2B Backup business.

 

2020 (1)

 

2021 Range of Estimates (1)(3)

 

Actual

Excluded

Assets (2)

Non-GAAP

Pro-Forma

 

Low

High

Revenue

$

1,490

 

$

(68)

 

$

1,422

 

 

$

1,630

 

$

1,676

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

616

 

$

(26)

 

$

590

 

 

$

646

 

$

666

 

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS

$

8.18

 

$

(0.38)

 

$

7.80

 

 

$

8.93

 

$

9.27

 

(1) Balances are in millions, except per share amounts

(2) Excluded assets consist of certain Voice assets in Australia and New Zealand that were sold in the third quarter of 2020, certain Voice assets in the United Kingdom that were sold in February 2021, and certain assets of the Company’s B2B Backup business

(3) Revenue cannot be reconciled to GAAP as it is unknown when the sale of the Company’s B2B Backup business will occur

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for 2021 excludes share-based compensation of between $20 million and $24 million, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax.

It is anticipated that the non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2021 (exclusive of the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions) will be between 22% and 24%.

The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP pro forma including 2021 revenue, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and tax rate information included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability with respect to costs related to acquisitions and taxation, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable and significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Notes:

(1)

 

The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently.

(2)

 

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus contingent consideration. Free cash flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes.

(3)

 

The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 24.8% for Q4 2020 and (43.2)% for Q4 2019. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 21.8% for Q4 2020 and 21.3% for Q4 2019.

(4)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 totaled $1.84 and ($0.07) per diluted share, respectively.

(5)

 

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest; gain on sale of businesses; loss on investments, net; other (income) expense, net; income tax expense (benefit); net loss in earnings of equity method investments; depreciation and amortization; and the items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes.

(6)

 

The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 29.7% for 2020 and (9.7)% for 2019. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 21.8% for 2020 and 21.3% for 2019.

(7)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 totaled $5.00 and $2.69 per diluted share, respectively.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow non-fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; and the numerous other factors set forth in J2 Global’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting J2 Global, refer to the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by J2 Global on March 2, 2020, and the other reports filed by J2 Global from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this Release.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

242,652

 

 

$

575,615

 

Short-term investments

663

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $15,269 and $12,701, respectively

325,619

 

 

261,928

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

53,909

 

 

49,347

 

Total current assets

622,843

 

 

886,890

 

Long-term investments

97,495

 

 

100,079

 

Property and equipment, net

156,577

 

 

127,817

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

105,845

 

 

125,822

 

Goodwill

1,867,430

 

 

1,633,033

 

Other purchased intangibles, net

741,569

 

 

556,553

 

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent

56,545

 

 

59,976

 

Other assets

17,027

 

 

15,676

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,665,331

 

 

$

3,505,846

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

230,651

 

 

$

238,059

 

Income taxes payable, current

31,753

 

 

17,758

 

Deferred revenue, current

190,644

 

 

162,855

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

32,211

 

 

26,927

 

Current portion of long-term debt

396,801

 

 

385,532

 

Other current liabilities

497

 

 

1,973

 

Total current liabilities

882,557

 

 

833,104

 

Long-term debt

1,182,220

 

 

1,062,929

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

14,440

 

 

12,744

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

99,177

 

 

104,070

 

Income taxes payable, noncurrent

11,675

 

 

11,675

 

Liability for uncertain tax positions

57,081

 

 

52,451

 

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent

162,700

 

 

107,453

 

Other long-term liabilities

44,463

 

 

10,228

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,454,313

 

 

2,194,654

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

Common stock

443

 

 

476

 

Additional paid-in capital

456,274

 

 

465,652

 

Retained earnings

809,107

 

 

891,526

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(54,806

)

 

(46,462

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

1,211,018

 

 

1,311,192

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

3,665,331

 

 

$

3,505,846

 

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Total revenues

$

469,240

 

 

$

405,588

 

 

$

1,489,593

 

 

$

1,372,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (1)

60,027

 

 

64,328

 

 

231,782

 

 

237,323

 

Gross profit

409,213

 

 

341,260

 

 

1,257,811

 

 

1,134,731

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing (1)

126,157

 

 

105,371

 

 

413,474

 

 

379,183

 

Research, development and engineering (1)

21,022

 

 

15,704

 

 

64,295

 

 

54,396

 

General and administrative (1)

133,148

 

 

109,940

 

 

445,431

 

 

424,072

 

Total operating expenses

280,327

 

 

231,015

 

 

923,200

 

 

857,651

 

Income from operations

128,886

 

 

110,245

 

 

334,611

 

 

277,080

 

Interest expense, net

66,096

 

 

18,921

 

 

131,975

 

 

69,546

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

(17,122

)

 

 

Loss on investments, net

 

 

2

 

 

20,991

 

 

47

 

Other (income) expense, net

(15,219

)

 

5,232

 

 

(31,632

)

 

7,889

 

Income before income taxes and net loss in earnings of equity method investment

78,009

 

 

86,090

 

 

230,399

 

 

199,598

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

19,382

 

 

(37,227

)

 

68,393

 

 

(19,376

)

Net loss in earnings of equity method investment

539

 

 

294

 

 

11,338

 

 

168

 

Net income

$

58,088

 

 

$

123,023

 

 

$

150,668

 

 

$

218,806

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders

$

1.30

 

 

$

2.54

 

 

$

3.24

 

 

$

4.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders

$

1.27

 

 

$

2.45

 

 

$

3.18

 

 

$

4.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

44,504,222

 

 

47,626,833

 

 

46,308,825

 

 

47,647,397

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

45,642,292

 

 

49,425,395

 

 

47,122,511

 

 

49,025,684

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenues

$

122

 

 

$

135

 

 

$

535

 

 

$

525

 

Sales and marketing

319

 

 

335

 

 

1,454

 

 

1,547

 

Research, development and engineering

439

 

 

385

 

 

1,779

 

 

1,477

 

General and administrative

4,483

 

 

4,673

 

 

20,238

 

 

20,373

 

Total

$

5,363

 

 

$

5,528

 

 

$

24,006

 

 

$

23,922

 

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

150,668

 

 

$

218,806

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

228,737

 

 

232,032

 

Amortization of financing costs and discounts

28,476

 

 

14,038

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

17,686

 

 

21,419

 

Share-based compensation

24,006

 

 

23,922

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

13,283

 

 

13,134

 

Deferred income taxes, net

5,840

 

 

(63,444

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

37,969

 

 

 

Gain on sale of businesses

(17,122

)

 

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges

12,121

 

 

 

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

(80

)

 

6,318

 

Foreign currency remeasurement gain

(34,646

)

 

 

Loss on equity method investments

11,338

 

 

139

 

Loss on equity and debt investments

20,826

 

 

4,164

 

Decrease (increase) in:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(31,611

)

 

(30,680

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,046

 

 

(8,685

)

Other assets

(3

)

 

(4,083

)

Increase (decrease) in:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,184

 

 

(770

)

Income taxes payable

6,489

 

 

(1,738

)

Deferred revenue

4,720

 

 

6,844

 

Operating lease liabilities

(16,439

)

 

(20,240

)

Liability for uncertain tax positions

9,391

 

 

(453

)

Other long-term liabilities

3,200

 

 

1,816

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

480,079

 

 

412,539

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Distribution from equity method investment

 

 

10,288

 

Purchases of equity method investment

(32,340

)

 

(29,584

)

Purchase of equity investments

(843

)

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(92,552

)

 

(70,588

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

507

 

 

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received

(482,227

)

 

(415,343

)

Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested

24,353

 

 

 

Purchases of intangible assets

(3,118

)

 

(46

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(586,220

)

 

(505,273

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

750,000

 

 

550,000

 

Payment of note payable

(400

)

 

 

Debt issuance cost

(7,272

)

 

(12,862

)

Payment of debt

(650,000

)

 

(5,100

)

Debt extinguishment costs

(29,250

)

 

 

Proceeds from line of credit

 

 

185,000

 

Repayment of line of credit

 

 

(185,000

)

Repurchase of common stock

(275,654

)

 

(20,803

)

Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

7,382

 

 

4,512

 

Exercise of stock options

1,619

 

 

5,274

 

Dividends paid

 

 

(43,918

)

Deferred payments for acquisitions

(29,180

)

 

(18,876

)

Other

(1,878

)

 

(1,532

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(234,633

)

 

456,695

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

7,811

 

 

2,180

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(332,963

)

 

366,141

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

575,615

 

 

209,474

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

242,652

 

 

$

575,615

 

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 

Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition-related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes and overlapping interest of senior notes prior to extinguishment; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of leasehold improvement impairments; and (11) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

Per Diluted

Share *

 

2019

Per Diluted

Share *

Net income

$

58,088

 

$

1.27

 

 

$

123,023

 

$

2.45

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

4,643

 

0.10

 

 

7,843

 

0.16

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

7,363

 

0.17

 

 

(824

)

(0.02

)

Interest costs (3)

40,133

 

0.90

 

 

5,198

 

0.11

 

Amortization (4)

37,862

 

0.85

 

 

30,399

 

0.64

 

Investments (5)

(2,158

)

(0.05

)

 

3,567

 

0.08

 

Tax expense (benefit) from prior years (6)

2,841

 

0.06

 

 

(10

)

 

Sale of assets (7)

374

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

(12,124

)

(0.27

)

 

(53,690

)

(1.13

)

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

1,708

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

(3

)

 

 

 

 

Convertible debt dilution (11)

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.07

 

Adjusted non-GAAP net income

$

138,727

 

$

3.11

 

 

$

115,506

 

$

2.38

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

Per Diluted

Share *

 

2019

Per Diluted

Share *

Net income

$

150,668

 

$

3.18

 

 

$

218,806

 

$

4.39

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

18,993

 

0.41

 

 

21,701

 

0.46

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

10,134

 

0.22

 

 

13,152

 

0.28

 

Interest costs (3)

54,062

 

1.17

 

 

10,367

 

0.22

 

Amortization (4)

127,260

 

2.75

 

 

130,547

 

2.74

 

Investments (5)

33,337

 

0.72

 

 

3,441

 

0.07

 

Tax expense from prior years (6)

7,757

 

0.17

 

 

62

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

(9,897

)

(0.21

)

 

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

(25,440

)

(0.55

)

 

(53,690

)

(1.13

)

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

11,099

 

0.24

 

 

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

2,774

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

Convertible debt dilution (11)

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.12

 

Adjusted non-GAAP net income

$

380,747

 

$

8.18

 

 

$

344,386

 

$

7.08

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 

Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition-related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes and overlapping interest of senior notes prior to extinguishment; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of leasehold improvement impairments; and (11) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Cost of revenues

$

60,027

 

 

$

64,328

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(122

)

 

(135

)

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(57

)

 

(43

)

Amortization (4)

(115

)

 

(450

)

Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues

$

59,733

 

 

$

63,700

 

Sales and marketing

$

126,157

 

 

$

105,371

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(319

)

 

(335

)

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(1,117

)

 

274

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

(76

)

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

(3

)

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

124,642

 

 

$

105,310

 

Research, development and engineering

$

21,022

 

 

$

15,704

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(439

)

 

(385

)

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(627

)

 

48

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

(35

)

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering

$

19,921

 

 

$

15,367

 

General and administrative

$

133,148

 

 

$

109,940

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(4,483

)

 

(4,673

)

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(7,990

)

 

801

 

Amortization (4)

(48,655

)

 

(48,333

)

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

(2,610

)

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

(23

)

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative

$

69,387

 

 

$

57,735

 

Interest expense, net

$

66,096

 

 

$

18,921

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Interest costs (3)

(50,869

)

 

(3,293

)

Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net

$

15,227

 

 

$

15,628

 

Loss on investments, net

$

 

 

$

2

 

Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net

$

 

 

$

2

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

$

(15,219

)

 

$

5,232

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

209

 

 

 

Investments (5)

 

 

(4,164

)

Sale of assets (7)

(32

)

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

17,474

 

 

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

385

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP other (income) expense, net

$

2,817

 

 

$

1,068

 

Income Tax Provision

$

19,382

 

 

$

(37,227

)

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

720

 

 

(2,315

)

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

2,219

 

 

(256

)

Interest costs (3)

10,736

 

 

(1,905

)

Amortization (4)

10,908

 

 

18,384

 

Investments (5)

2,697

 

 

891

 

Tax (benefit) expense from prior years (6)

(2,841

)

 

10

 

Sale of assets (7)

(342

)

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

(5,350

)

 

53,690

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

628

 

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

29

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision

$

38,786

 

 

$

31,272

 

Net loss in earnings of equity method investment

$

539

 

 

$

294

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Investments (5)

(539

)

 

(294

)

Adjusted non-GAAP net loss in earnings of equity method investment

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

$

(80,639

)

 

$

7,517

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

1.27

 

 

$

2.45

 

Adjustments *

$

1.84

 

 

$

(0.07

)

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

3.11

 

 

$

2.38

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

 

The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

 

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 

Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition-related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes and overlapping interest of senior notes prior to extinguishment; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of leasehold improvement impairments; and (11) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Cost of revenues

$

231,782

 

 

$

237,323

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(535

)

 

(525

)

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(227

)

 

(368

)

Amortization (4)

(1,921

)

 

(1,893

)

Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues

$

229,099

 

 

$

234,537

 

Sales and marketing

$

413,474

 

 

$

379,183

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(1,454

)

 

(1,547

)

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(1,803

)

 

(2,870

)

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

(76

)

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

(3

)

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

410,138

 

 

$

374,766

 

Research, development and engineering

$

64,295

 

 

$

54,396

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(1,779

)

 

(1,477

)

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(606

)

 

(2,039

)

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

(35

)

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering

$

61,875

 

 

$

50,880

 

General and administrative

$

445,431

 

 

$

424,072

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(20,238

)

 

(20,373

)

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(10,752

)

 

(11,745

)

Amortization (4)

(162,802

)

 

(180,603

)

Tax expense from prior years (6)

 

 

(104

)

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

(14,801

)

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

(3,628

)

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative

$

233,210

 

 

$

211,247

 

Interest expense, net

$

131,975

 

 

$

69,546

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

 

 

27

 

Interest costs (3)

(68,961

)

 

(10,121

)

Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net

$

63,014

 

 

$

59,452

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of businesses

$

(17,122

)

 

$

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

17,122

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses

$

 

 

$

 

Loss on investments, net

$

20,991

 

 

$

47

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Investments (5)

(20,825

)

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

(165

)

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net

$

1

 

 

$

47

 

Other (income) expense, net

$

(31,632

)

 

$

7,889

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

209

 

 

 

Investments (5)

 

 

(4,164

)

Sale of assets (7)

618

 

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

35,460

 

 

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

385

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP other (income) expense, net

$

5,040

 

 

$

3,725

 

Income tax provision

$

68,393

 

 

$

(19,376

)

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

5,013

 

 

2,221

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

3,045

 

 

3,843

 

Interest costs (3)

14,899

 

 

(246

)

Amortization (4)

37,463

 

 

51,949

 

Investments (5)

(1,174

)

 

891

 

Tax (benefit) expense from prior years (6)

(7,757

)

 

42

 

Sale of assets (7)

(7,678

)

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

(10,020

)

 

53,690

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

3,428

 

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

857

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision

$

106,469

 

 

$

93,014

 

Net loss in earnings of equity method investment

$

11,338

 

 

$

168

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Investments (5)

(11,338

)

 

(168

)

Adjusted non-GAAP net loss in earnings of equity method investment

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

$

(230,079

)

 

$

(125,580

)

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

3.18

 

 

$

4.39

 

Adjustments *

$

5.00

 

 

$

2.69

 

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

8.18

 

 

$

7.08

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

 

The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

 

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income, and Adjusted non-GAAP Diluted EPS (collectively the “Non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

(1) Share Based Compensation. The Company excludes stock-based compensation because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. The Company further believes this measure is useful to investors in that it allows for greater transparency to certain line items in its financial statements. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(2) Acquisition Related Integration Costs. The Company excludes certain acquisition and related integration costs such as adjustments to contingent consideration, severance, retention bonuses, severance, lease terminations, retention bonuses and other acquisition-specific items. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(3) Interest Costs. In June 2014, the Company issued $402.5 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes and in November 2019, the Company issued $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes. In accordance with GAAP, the Company separately accounts for the value of the liability and equity features of its outstanding convertible senior notes in a manner that reflects the Company’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. The value of the conversion features, reflected as a debt discount, is amortized to interest expense over time. Accordingly, the Company recognizes imputed interest expense on its 3.25% and 1.75% convertible senior notes of approximately 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively, in its income statement. The Company excludes the difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon interest expense of 3.25% and 1.75%, respectively, because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding core operational performance. In addition, the Company has excluded two months of overlapping interest expense and loss on extinguishment in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the 6.0% senior unsecured notes and the issuance of the 4.625% Senior Notes in October of 2020. The Company has determined excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(4) Amortization. The Company excludes amortization of patents and acquired intangible assets because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(5) Change in Value on Investments. The Company excludes the change in value on its investments. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(6) Tax Expense/Benefit from Prior Years. The Company excludes certain income tax-related items in respect of income tax audit settlements and their related reversals of income tax reserves accounted for through ASC 740-10. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(7) Gain on Sale of Assets. The Company excludes the gain on sale of certain of its assets. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(8) Intra-Entity Transfers. The Company excludes certain effects of intra-entity transfers to the extent the related tax asset or liability in the financial statement is not recovered or settled, respectively during the year. During December 2019, the Company entered into an intra-entity asset transfer that resulted in the recording of a tax benefit and related tax asset representing tax deductible amounts to be realized in future years which is expected to be recovered over a period of up to 20 years and related foreign currency fluctuations. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding the cumulative future unrealized benefit of the assets transferred and including the tax benefit in the year of realization provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(9) Lease Asset Impairments and Other Charges. The Company excludes lease asset impairments and other charges as they are non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(10) Leasehold Improvement Impairments. The Company excludes leasehold improvement impairments as they are non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(11) Convertible Debt Dilution. The Company excludes convertible debt dilution from diluted EPS. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

The Company presents Adjusted non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Adjusted non-GAAP Research, Development and Engineering, Adjusted non-GAAP Sales and Marketing, Adjusted non-GAAP General and Administrative, Adjusted non-GAAP Interest Expense, Adjusted non-GAAP Gain on Sale of Businesses, Adjusted non-GAAP Loss on Investments, Adjusted non-GAAP Other (Income) Expense, Adjusted non-GAAP Income Tax Provision and Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income because the Company believes that these provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

58,088

 

 

$

123,023

 

 

$

150,668

 

 

$

218,806

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

66,096

 

 

18,921

 

 

131,975

 

 

69,546

 

Gain on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

(17,122

)

 

 

Loss on investments, net

 

 

2

 

 

20,991

 

 

47

 

Other (income) expense, net

(15,219

)

 

5,232

 

 

(31,632

)

 

7,889

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

19,382

 

 

(37,227

)

 

68,393

 

 

(19,376

)

Net loss in earnings of equity method investment

539

 

 

294

 

 

11,338

 

 

168

 

Depreciation and amortization

65,057

 

 

61,623

 

 

228,737

 

 

232,032

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

5,363

 

 

5,528

 

 

24,006

 

 

23,922

 

Acquisition-related integration costs

9,791

 

 

(1,080

)

 

13,388

 

 

17,022

 

Additional indirect tax expense from prior years

 

 

 

 

 

 

104

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges

2,721

 

 

 

 

14,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

211,818

 

 

$

176,316

 

 

$

615,654

 

 

$

550,160

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA as calculated above represents earnings before interest, gain on sale of businesses, loss on investments, net, other (income) expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), net loss in earnings of equity method investments, depreciation and amortization and the items used to reconcile GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, including (1) share-based compensation; (2) certain acquisition-related integration costs; (3) additional indirect tax expense from prior years; and (4) lease asset impairments and other charges. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure as we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors.

 

Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

102,036

 

 

$

139,591

 

 

$

114,382

 

 

$

124,070

 

 

$

480,079

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(26,885

)

 

(23,652

)

 

(20,729

)

 

(21,286

)

 

(92,552

)

Add: Contingent consideration*

20,054

 

 

 

 

49

 

 

99

 

 

20,202

 

Free cash flows

$

95,205

 

 

$

115,939

 

 

$

93,702

 

 

$

102,883

 

 

$

407,729

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Free Cash Flows of $95.2 million for Q1 2020, $93.7 million for Q3 2020 and $102.9 million for Q4 is before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

116,854

 

 

$

95,357

 

 

$

97,096

 

 

$

103,232

 

 

$

412,539

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(12,531

)

 

(18,260

)

 

(18,692

)

 

(21,105

)

 

(70,588

)

Add: Contingent consideration*

 

 

8,698

 

 

(240

)

 

 

 

8,458

 

Free cash flows

$

104,323

 

 

$

85,795

 

 

$

78,164

 

 

$

82,127

 

 

$

350,409

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Free Cash Flows of $85.8 million for Q2 2019 and $78.2 million for Q3 2019 is before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions.

 

The Company discloses free cash flows as supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

 

Free cash flows is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, Cash Flows from Operating Activities, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, the Non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

Cloud

 

Digital

 

 

 

 

 

Services

 

Media

 

Corporate

 

Total

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP revenues

$

171,372

 

$

297,868

 

$

 

 

$

469,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

133,318

 

 

$

275,895

 

 

$

 

 

$

409,213

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

119

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

122

 

Acquisition related integration costs

57

 

 

 

 

 

 

57

 

Amortization

115

 

 

 

 

 

 

115

 

Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit

$

133,609

 

 

$

275,898

 

 

$

 

 

$

409,507

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating profit

$

60,615

 

 

$

85,571

 

 

$

(17,300

)

 

$

128,886

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

1,017

 

 

1,334

 

 

3,012

 

 

5,363

 

Acquisition related integration costs

337

 

 

8,116

 

 

1,338

 

 

9,791

 

Amortization

15,759

 

 

32,903

 

 

109

 

 

48,771

 

Lease asset impairment and other charges

 

 

2,721

 

 

 

 

2,721

 

Leasehold improvement impairments

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

26

 

Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit

$

77,728

 

 

$

130,671

 

 

$

(12,841

)

 

$

195,558

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

5,639

 

 

10,621

 

 

 

 

16,260

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

83,367

 

 

$

141,292

 

 

$

(12,841

)

 

$

211,818

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

Cloud

 

Digital

 

 

 

 

 

Services

 

Media

 

Corporate

 

Total

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP revenues

$

169,296

 

$

236,290

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

405,588

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

132,345

 

 

$

208,913

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

341,260

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

133

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

135

 

Acquisition related integration costs

43

 

 

 

 

 

 

43

 

Amortization

450

 

 

 

 

 

 

450

 

Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit

$

132,971

 

 

$

208,915

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

341,888

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating profit

$

58,713

 

 

$

63,211

 

 

$

(11,679

)

 

$

110,245

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

1,211

 

 

1,146

 

 

3,171

 

 

5,528

 

Acquisition related integration costs

783

 

 

(1,863

)

 

 

 

(1,080

)

Amortization

19,531

 

 

28,663

 

 

589

 

 

48,783

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP operating profit

$

80,238

 

 

$

91,157

 

 

$

(7,919

)

 

$

163,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

2,995

 

 

9,845

 

 

 

 

12,840

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

83,233

 

 

$

101,002

 

 

$

(7,919

)

 

$

176,316

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations

NOTE 2: Table above has been recast to remove the impact of certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were previously allocated to the Cloud Services and Digital Media businesses.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

Cloud

 

Digital

 

 

 

 

 

Services

 

Media

 

Corporate

 

Total

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP revenues

$

678,461

 

$

811,130

 

$

 

 

$

1,489,591

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

524,200

 

 

$

733,658

 

 

$

(47

)

 

$

1,257,811

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

525

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

535

 

Acquisition related integration costs

227

 

 

 

 

 

 

227

 

Amortization

1,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,921

 

Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit

$

526,873

 

 

$

733,668

 

 

$

(47

)

 

$

1,260,494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating profit

$

250,306

 

 

$

139,807

 

 

$

(55,502

)

 

$

334,611

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

5,623

 

 

5,539

 

 

12,844

 

 

24,006

 

Acquisition related integration costs

606

 

 

11,289

 

 

1,493

 

 

13,388

 

Amortization

61,159

 

 

99,901

 

 

3,663

 

 

164,723

 

Lease asset impairment and other charges

 

 

14,912

 

 

 

 

14,912

 

Leasehold improvement impairments

 

 

3,631

 

 

 

 

3,631

 

Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit

$

317,694

 

 

$

275,079

 

 

$

(37,502

)

 

$

555,271

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

18,595

 

 

41,788

 

 

 

 

60,383

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

336,289

 

 

$

316,867

 

 

$

(37,502

)

 

$

615,654

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations

NOTE 2: Table above has been recast to remove the impact of certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were previously allocated to the Cloud Services and Digital Media businesses.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

Cloud

 

Digital

 

 

 

 

 

Services

 

Media

 

Corporate

 

Total

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP revenues

$

661,835

 

$

710,211

 

$

8

 

 

$

1,372,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

517,565

 

 

$

617,158

 

 

$

8

 

 

$

1,134,731

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

516

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

525

 

Acquisition related integration costs

153

 

 

215

 

 

 

 

368

 

Amortization

1,893

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,893

 

Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit

$

520,127

 

 

$

617,382

 

 

$

8

 

 

$

1,137,517

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating profit

$

247,838

 

 

$

76,965

 

 

$

(47,723

)

 

$

277,080

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

3,796

 

 

5,016

 

 

15,110

 

 

23,922

 

Acquisition related integration costs

1,917

 

 

15,105

 

 

 

 

17,022

 

Amortization

69,386

 

 

110,623

 

 

2,487

 

 

182,496

 

Additional tax expense from prior years

104

 

 

 

 

 

 

104

 

Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit

$

323,041

 

 

$

207,709

 

 

$

(30,126

)

 

$

500,624

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

11,585

 

 

37,951

 

 

 

 

49,536

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

334,626

 

 

$

245,660

 

 

$

(30,126

)

 

$

550,160

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations

NOTE 2: Table above has been recast to remove the impact of certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were previously allocated to the Cloud Services and Digital Media businesses.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

J2 Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results and Provides 2021 Outlook J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and provided fiscal 2021 financial estimates. “Our organization produced extraordinary results at a time of unprecedented …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update