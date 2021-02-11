J2 Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results and Provides 2021 Outlook

“Our organization produced extraordinary results at a time of unprecedented difficulty,” said Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global. “I’m exceedingly proud of my colleagues and excited for our continued growth.”

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and provided fiscal 2021 financial estimates.

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2020 quarterly revenues increased 15.7% to a Q4 record of $469.2 million compared to $405.6 million for Q4 2019.

Q4 2020 quarterly operating income increased 17.0% to $128.9 million compared to $110.2 million for Q4 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 20.3% to $124.1 million compared to $103.2 million for Q4 2019. Q4 2020 free cash flow(2) increased 25.3% to $102.9 million compared to $82.1 million for Q4 2019.

GAAP earnings per diluted share(3) decreased 48.2% to $1.27 in Q4 2020 compared to $2.45 for Q4 2019 and GAAP net income decreased 52.8% to $58.1 million in Q4 2020 compared to $123.0 million for Q4 2019 primarily due to the recognition of a $53.7 million tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the result of an intra-entity transfer as part of the reorganization of its international operating structure; no similar benefit was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(3)(4) for the quarter increased 30.7% to $3.11 compared to $2.38 for Q4 2019.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA(5) increased 20.1% to $211.8 million in the quarter compared to $176.3 million for Q4 2019.

J2 ended the quarter with approximately $340.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments which included $742.7 million of net proceeds from the issuance of its 4.625% Senior Notes (and the related redemption of $694.6 million of the previously outstanding 6.0% Senior Notes of its subsidiary, J2 Cloud Services, LLC), the use of approximately $455 million during the quarter for current period acquisitions and approximately $9 million in connection with payment for prior year acquisitions. In addition, J2 deployed approximately $36 million with respect to its share repurchase program during the quarter.

Key financial results for Q4 2020 versus Q4 2019 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release.

Q4 2020 Q4 2019 % Change Revenues Cloud Services $171.4 million $169.3 million 1.2% Digital Media $297.9 million $236.3 million 26.1% Total Revenue: (1) $469.2 million $405.6 million 15.7% Operating Income $128.9 million $110.2 million 17.0% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $124.1 million $103.2 million 20.3% Free Cash Flow (2) $102.9 million $82.1 million 25.3% GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) $1.27 $2.45 (48.2)% Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) (4) $3.11 $2.38 30.7% GAAP Net Income $58.1 million $123.0 million (52.8)% Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income $138.7 million $115.5 million 20.1% Adjusted EBITDA (5) $211.8 million $176.3 million 20.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5) 45.1% 43.5% 3.7%

FULL YEAR 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

2020 revenues increased 8.6% to a record of $1,489.6 million compared to $1,372.0 million for 2019.

2020 operating income increased 20.8% to $334.6 million compared to $277.1 million for 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 16.4% to $480.1 million in 2020 compared to $412.5 million for 2019. 2020 free cash flow(2) increased 16.4% to $407.7 million compared to $350.4 million for 2019.

GAAP earnings per diluted share(6) decreased 27.6% to $3.18 in 2020 compared to $4.39 for 2019 and GAAP net income decreased by 31.1% to $150.7 million in 2020 compared to $218.8 million for 2019 primarily due to the recognition of a $53.7 million tax benefit in 2019 as the result of an intra-entity transfer as part of the reorganization of its international operating structure; no similar benefit was recognized in 2020.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(6)(7) for the year increased 15.5% to $8.18 compared to $7.08 for 2019.

Annual Adjusted EBITDA(5) increased 11.9% to $615.7 million in 2020 compared to $550.2 million for 2019.

J2 ended the year with approximately $340.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments which included $742.7 million of net proceeds from the issuance of its 4.625% Senior Notes (and the related redemption of $694.6 million of the previously outstanding 6.0% Senior Notes of its subsidiary, J2 Cloud Services, LLC), the use of approximately $482 million during the year for current year acquisitions and approximately $49 million in connection with payments for prior year acquisitions. In addition, J2 deployed approximately $265 million with respect of its share repurchase programs during the year.

Key financial results for 2020 versus 2019 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release.

2020 2019 % Change Revenues Cloud Services $678.5 million $661.8 million 2.5% Digital Media $811.1 million $710.2 million 14.2% Total Revenue: (1) $1,489.6 million $1,372.0 million 8.6% Operating Income $334.6 million $277.1 million 20.8% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $480.1 million $412.5 million 16.4% Free Cash Flow (2) $407.7 million $350.4 million 16.4% GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (6) $3.18 $4.39 (27.6)% Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (6) (7) $8.18 $7.08 15.5% GAAP Net Income $150.7 million $218.8 million (31.1)% Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income $380.7 million $344.4 million 10.5% Adjusted EBITDA (5) $615.7 million $550.2 million 11.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5) 41.3% 40.1% 3.0%

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

In February 2021, J2’s Board of Directors approved the exploration of strategic alternatives for our B2B Backup business. We believe a transaction involving this business is reasonably possible within calendar year 2021 and, therefore, are presenting our 2021 Business Outlook excluding the B2B Backup business.

2020 (1) 2021 Range of Estimates (1)(3) Actual Excluded Assets (2) Non-GAAP Pro-Forma Low High Revenue $ 1,490 $ (68) $ 1,422 $ 1,630 $ 1,676 Adjusted EBITDA $ 616 $ (26) $ 590 $ 646 $ 666 Adjusted non-GAAP EPS $ 8.18 $ (0.38) $ 7.80 $ 8.93 $ 9.27 (1) Balances are in millions, except per share amounts (2) Excluded assets consist of certain Voice assets in Australia and New Zealand that were sold in the third quarter of 2020, certain Voice assets in the United Kingdom that were sold in February 2021, and certain assets of the Company’s B2B Backup business (3) Revenue cannot be reconciled to GAAP as it is unknown when the sale of the Company’s B2B Backup business will occur

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for 2021 excludes share-based compensation of between $20 million and $24 million, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax.

It is anticipated that the non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2021 (exclusive of the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions) will be between 22% and 24%.

The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP pro forma including 2021 revenue, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and tax rate information included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability with respect to costs related to acquisitions and taxation, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable and significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Notes:

(1) The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus contingent consideration. Free cash flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. (3) The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 24.8% for Q4 2020 and (43.2)% for Q4 2019. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 21.8% for Q4 2020 and 21.3% for Q4 2019. (4) Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 totaled $1.84 and ($0.07) per diluted share, respectively. (5) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest; gain on sale of businesses; loss on investments, net; other (income) expense, net; income tax expense (benefit); net loss in earnings of equity method investments; depreciation and amortization; and the items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. (6) The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 29.7% for 2020 and (9.7)% for 2019. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 21.8% for 2020 and 21.3% for 2019. (7) Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 totaled $5.00 and $2.69 per diluted share, respectively.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow non-fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; and the numerous other factors set forth in J2 Global’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting J2 Global, refer to the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by J2 Global on March 2, 2020, and the other reports filed by J2 Global from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this Release.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 242,652 $ 575,615 Short-term investments 663 — Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $15,269 and $12,701, respectively 325,619 261,928 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,909 49,347 Total current assets 622,843 886,890 Long-term investments 97,495 100,079 Property and equipment, net 156,577 127,817 Operating lease right-of-use assets 105,845 125,822 Goodwill 1,867,430 1,633,033 Other purchased intangibles, net 741,569 556,553 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 56,545 59,976 Other assets 17,027 15,676 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,665,331 $ 3,505,846 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 230,651 $ 238,059 Income taxes payable, current 31,753 17,758 Deferred revenue, current 190,644 162,855 Operating lease liabilities, current 32,211 26,927 Current portion of long-term debt 396,801 385,532 Other current liabilities 497 1,973 Total current liabilities 882,557 833,104 Long-term debt 1,182,220 1,062,929 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 14,440 12,744 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 99,177 104,070 Income taxes payable, noncurrent 11,675 11,675 Liability for uncertain tax positions 57,081 52,451 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 162,700 107,453 Other long-term liabilities 44,463 10,228 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,454,313 2,194,654 Commitments and contingencies — — Preferred stock — — Common stock 443 476 Additional paid-in capital 456,274 465,652 Retained earnings 809,107 891,526 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,806 ) (46,462 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,211,018 1,311,192 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,665,331 $ 3,505,846

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 469,240 $ 405,588 $ 1,489,593 $ 1,372,054 Cost of revenues (1) 60,027 64,328 231,782 237,323 Gross profit 409,213 341,260 1,257,811 1,134,731 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 126,157 105,371 413,474 379,183 Research, development and engineering (1) 21,022 15,704 64,295 54,396 General and administrative (1) 133,148 109,940 445,431 424,072 Total operating expenses 280,327 231,015 923,200 857,651 Income from operations 128,886 110,245 334,611 277,080 Interest expense, net 66,096 18,921 131,975 69,546 Gain on sale of business — — (17,122 ) — Loss on investments, net — 2 20,991 47 Other (income) expense, net (15,219 ) 5,232 (31,632 ) 7,889 Income before income taxes and net loss in earnings of equity method investment 78,009 86,090 230,399 199,598 Income tax expense (benefit) 19,382 (37,227 ) 68,393 (19,376 ) Net loss in earnings of equity method investment 539 294 11,338 168 Net income $ 58,088 $ 123,023 $ 150,668 $ 218,806 Basic net income per common share: Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders $ 1.30 $ 2.54 $ 3.24 $ 4.52 Diluted net income per common share: Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders $ 1.27 $ 2.45 $ 3.18 $ 4.39 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 44,504,222 47,626,833 46,308,825 47,647,397 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45,642,292 49,425,395 47,122,511 49,025,684 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenues $ 122 $ 135 $ 535 $ 525 Sales and marketing 319 335 1,454 1,547 Research, development and engineering 439 385 1,779 1,477 General and administrative 4,483 4,673 20,238 20,373 Total $ 5,363 $ 5,528 $ 24,006 $ 23,922

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 150,668 $ 218,806 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 228,737 232,032 Amortization of financing costs and discounts 28,476 14,038 Non-cash operating lease costs 17,686 21,419 Share-based compensation 24,006 23,922 Provision for doubtful accounts 13,283 13,134 Deferred income taxes, net 5,840 (63,444 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 37,969 — Gain on sale of businesses (17,122 ) — Lease asset impairments and other charges 12,121 — Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (80 ) 6,318 Foreign currency remeasurement gain (34,646 ) — Loss on equity method investments 11,338 139 Loss on equity and debt investments 20,826 4,164 Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable (31,611 ) (30,680 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,046 (8,685 ) Other assets (3 ) (4,083 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,184 (770 ) Income taxes payable 6,489 (1,738 ) Deferred revenue 4,720 6,844 Operating lease liabilities (16,439 ) (20,240 ) Liability for uncertain tax positions 9,391 (453 ) Other long-term liabilities 3,200 1,816 Net cash provided by operating activities 480,079 412,539 Cash flows from investing activities: Distribution from equity method investment — 10,288 Purchases of equity method investment (32,340 ) (29,584 ) Purchase of equity investments (843 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (92,552 ) (70,588 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 507 — Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (482,227 ) (415,343 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested 24,353 — Purchases of intangible assets (3,118 ) (46 ) Net cash used in investing activities (586,220 ) (505,273 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 750,000 550,000 Payment of note payable (400 ) — Debt issuance cost (7,272 ) (12,862 ) Payment of debt (650,000 ) (5,100 ) Debt extinguishment costs (29,250 ) — Proceeds from line of credit — 185,000 Repayment of line of credit — (185,000 ) Repurchase of common stock (275,654 ) (20,803 ) Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 7,382 4,512 Exercise of stock options 1,619 5,274 Dividends paid — (43,918 ) Deferred payments for acquisitions (29,180 ) (18,876 ) Other (1,878 ) (1,532 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (234,633 ) 456,695 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7,811 2,180 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (332,963 ) 366,141 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 575,615 209,474 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 242,652 $ 575,615

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition-related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes and overlapping interest of senior notes prior to extinguishment; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of leasehold improvement impairments; and (11) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt. Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Per Diluted Share * 2019 Per Diluted Share * Net income $ 58,088 $ 1.27 $ 123,023 $ 2.45 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 4,643 0.10 7,843 0.16 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 7,363 0.17 (824 ) (0.02 ) Interest costs (3) 40,133 0.90 5,198 0.11 Amortization (4) 37,862 0.85 30,399 0.64 Investments (5) (2,158 ) (0.05 ) 3,567 0.08 Tax expense (benefit) from prior years (6) 2,841 0.06 (10 ) — Sale of assets (7) 374 0.01 — — Intra-entity transfers (8) (12,124 ) (0.27 ) (53,690 ) (1.13 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 1,708 0.04 — — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) (3 ) — — — Convertible debt dilution (11) — 0.03 — 0.07 Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 138,727 $ 3.11 $ 115,506 $ 2.38 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Per Diluted Share * 2019 Per Diluted Share * Net income $ 150,668 $ 3.18 $ 218,806 $ 4.39 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 18,993 0.41 21,701 0.46 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 10,134 0.22 13,152 0.28 Interest costs (3) 54,062 1.17 10,367 0.22 Amortization (4) 127,260 2.75 130,547 2.74 Investments (5) 33,337 0.72 3,441 0.07 Tax expense from prior years (6) 7,757 0.17 62 — Sale of assets (7) (9,897 ) (0.21 ) — — Intra-entity transfers (8) (25,440 ) (0.55 ) (53,690 ) (1.13 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 11,099 0.24 — — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) 2,774 0.06 — — Convertible debt dilution (11) — 0.06 — 0.12 Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 380,747 $ 8.18 $ 344,386 $ 7.08 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition-related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes and overlapping interest of senior notes prior to extinguishment; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of leasehold improvement impairments; and (11) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt. Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cost of revenues $ 60,027 $ 64,328 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (122 ) (135 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (57 ) (43 ) Amortization (4) (115 ) (450 ) Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 59,733 $ 63,700 Sales and marketing $ 126,157 $ 105,371 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (319 ) (335 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (1,117 ) 274 Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) (76 ) — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) (3 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 124,642 $ 105,310 Research, development and engineering $ 21,022 $ 15,704 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (439 ) (385 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (627 ) 48 Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) (35 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering $ 19,921 $ 15,367 General and administrative $ 133,148 $ 109,940 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (4,483 ) (4,673 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (7,990 ) 801 Amortization (4) (48,655 ) (48,333 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) (2,610 ) — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) (23 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative $ 69,387 $ 57,735 Interest expense, net $ 66,096 $ 18,921 Plus: Interest costs (3) (50,869 ) (3,293 ) Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ 15,227 $ 15,628 Loss on investments, net $ — $ 2 Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net $ — $ 2 Other (income) expense, net $ (15,219 ) $ 5,232 Plus: Acquisition related integration costs (2) 209 — Investments (5) — (4,164 ) Sale of assets (7) (32 ) — Intra-entity transfers (8) 17,474 — Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 385 — Adjusted non-GAAP other (income) expense, net $ 2,817 $ 1,068 Income Tax Provision $ 19,382 $ (37,227 ) Plus: Share based compensation (1) 720 (2,315 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) 2,219 (256 ) Interest costs (3) 10,736 (1,905 ) Amortization (4) 10,908 18,384 Investments (5) 2,697 891 Tax (benefit) expense from prior years (6) (2,841 ) 10 Sale of assets (7) (342 ) — Intra-entity transfers (8) (5,350 ) 53,690 Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 628 — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) 29 — Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision $ 38,786 $ 31,272 Net loss in earnings of equity method investment $ 539 $ 294 Plus: Investments (5) (539 ) (294 ) Adjusted non-GAAP net loss in earnings of equity method investment $ — $ — Total adjustments $ (80,639 ) $ 7,517 GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.27 $ 2.45 Adjustments * $ 1.84 $ (0.07 ) Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 3.11 $ 2.38 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently. The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition-related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes and overlapping interest of senior notes prior to extinguishment; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of leasehold improvement impairments; and (11) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt. Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cost of revenues $ 231,782 $ 237,323 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (535 ) (525 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (227 ) (368 ) Amortization (4) (1,921 ) (1,893 ) Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 229,099 $ 234,537 Sales and marketing $ 413,474 $ 379,183 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (1,454 ) (1,547 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (1,803 ) (2,870 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) (76 ) — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) (3 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 410,138 $ 374,766 Research, development and engineering $ 64,295 $ 54,396 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (1,779 ) (1,477 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (606 ) (2,039 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) (35 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering $ 61,875 $ 50,880 General and administrative $ 445,431 $ 424,072 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (20,238 ) (20,373 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (10,752 ) (11,745 ) Amortization (4) (162,802 ) (180,603 ) Tax expense from prior years (6) — (104 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) (14,801 ) — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) (3,628 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative $ 233,210 $ 211,247 Interest expense, net $ 131,975 $ 69,546 Plus: Acquisition related integration costs (2) — 27 Interest costs (3) (68,961 ) (10,121 ) Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ 63,014 $ 59,452 Gain on sale of businesses $ (17,122 ) $ — Plus: Sale of assets (7) 17,122 — Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses $ — $ — Loss on investments, net $ 20,991 $ 47 Plus: Investments (5) (20,825 ) — Sale of assets (7) (165 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net $ 1 $ 47 Other (income) expense, net $ (31,632 ) $ 7,889 Plus: Acquisition related integration costs (2) 209 — Investments (5) — (4,164 ) Sale of assets (7) 618 — Intra-entity transfers (8) 35,460 — Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 385 — Adjusted non-GAAP other (income) expense, net $ 5,040 $ 3,725 Income tax provision $ 68,393 $ (19,376 ) Plus: Share based compensation (1) 5,013 2,221 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 3,045 3,843 Interest costs (3) 14,899 (246 ) Amortization (4) 37,463 51,949 Investments (5) (1,174 ) 891 Tax (benefit) expense from prior years (6) (7,757 ) 42 Sale of assets (7) (7,678 ) — Intra-entity transfers (8) (10,020 ) 53,690 Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 3,428 — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) 857 — Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision $ 106,469 $ 93,014 Net loss in earnings of equity method investment $ 11,338 $ 168 Plus: Investments (5) (11,338 ) (168 ) Adjusted non-GAAP net loss in earnings of equity method investment $ — $ — Total adjustments $ (230,079 ) $ (125,580 ) GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 3.18 $ 4.39 Adjustments * $ 5.00 $ 2.69 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 8.18 $ 7.08 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently. The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income, and Adjusted non-GAAP Diluted EPS (collectively the “Non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

(1) Share Based Compensation. The Company excludes stock-based compensation because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. The Company further believes this measure is useful to investors in that it allows for greater transparency to certain line items in its financial statements. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(2) Acquisition Related Integration Costs. The Company excludes certain acquisition and related integration costs such as adjustments to contingent consideration, severance, retention bonuses, severance, lease terminations, retention bonuses and other acquisition-specific items. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(3) Interest Costs. In June 2014, the Company issued $402.5 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes and in November 2019, the Company issued $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes. In accordance with GAAP, the Company separately accounts for the value of the liability and equity features of its outstanding convertible senior notes in a manner that reflects the Company’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. The value of the conversion features, reflected as a debt discount, is amortized to interest expense over time. Accordingly, the Company recognizes imputed interest expense on its 3.25% and 1.75% convertible senior notes of approximately 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively, in its income statement. The Company excludes the difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon interest expense of 3.25% and 1.75%, respectively, because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding core operational performance. In addition, the Company has excluded two months of overlapping interest expense and loss on extinguishment in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the 6.0% senior unsecured notes and the issuance of the 4.625% Senior Notes in October of 2020. The Company has determined excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(4) Amortization. The Company excludes amortization of patents and acquired intangible assets because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(5) Change in Value on Investments. The Company excludes the change in value on its investments. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(6) Tax Expense/Benefit from Prior Years. The Company excludes certain income tax-related items in respect of income tax audit settlements and their related reversals of income tax reserves accounted for through ASC 740-10. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(7) Gain on Sale of Assets. The Company excludes the gain on sale of certain of its assets. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(8) Intra-Entity Transfers. The Company excludes certain effects of intra-entity transfers to the extent the related tax asset or liability in the financial statement is not recovered or settled, respectively during the year. During December 2019, the Company entered into an intra-entity asset transfer that resulted in the recording of a tax benefit and related tax asset representing tax deductible amounts to be realized in future years which is expected to be recovered over a period of up to 20 years and related foreign currency fluctuations. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding the cumulative future unrealized benefit of the assets transferred and including the tax benefit in the year of realization provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(9) Lease Asset Impairments and Other Charges. The Company excludes lease asset impairments and other charges as they are non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(10) Leasehold Improvement Impairments. The Company excludes leasehold improvement impairments as they are non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(11) Convertible Debt Dilution. The Company excludes convertible debt dilution from diluted EPS. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

The Company presents Adjusted non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Adjusted non-GAAP Research, Development and Engineering, Adjusted non-GAAP Sales and Marketing, Adjusted non-GAAP General and Administrative, Adjusted non-GAAP Interest Expense, Adjusted non-GAAP Gain on Sale of Businesses, Adjusted non-GAAP Loss on Investments, Adjusted non-GAAP Other (Income) Expense, Adjusted non-GAAP Income Tax Provision and Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income because the Company believes that these provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 58,088 $ 123,023 $ 150,668 $ 218,806 Plus: Interest expense, net 66,096 18,921 131,975 69,546 Gain on sale of businesses — — (17,122 ) — Loss on investments, net — 2 20,991 47 Other (income) expense, net (15,219 ) 5,232 (31,632 ) 7,889 Income tax expense (benefit) 19,382 (37,227 ) 68,393 (19,376 ) Net loss in earnings of equity method investment 539 294 11,338 168 Depreciation and amortization 65,057 61,623 228,737 232,032 Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Share-based compensation 5,363 5,528 24,006 23,922 Acquisition-related integration costs 9,791 (1,080 ) 13,388 17,022 Additional indirect tax expense from prior years — — — 104 Lease asset impairments and other charges 2,721 — 14,912 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 211,818 $ 176,316 $ 615,654 $ 550,160 Adjusted EBITDA as calculated above represents earnings before interest, gain on sale of businesses, loss on investments, net, other (income) expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), net loss in earnings of equity method investments, depreciation and amortization and the items used to reconcile GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, including (1) share-based compensation; (2) certain acquisition-related integration costs; (3) additional indirect tax expense from prior years; and (4) lease asset impairments and other charges. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure as we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 102,036 $ 139,591 $ 114,382 $ 124,070 $ 480,079 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (26,885 ) (23,652 ) (20,729 ) (21,286 ) (92,552 ) Add: Contingent consideration* 20,054 — 49 99 20,202 Free cash flows $ 95,205 $ 115,939 $ 93,702 $ 102,883 $ 407,729 * Free Cash Flows of $95.2 million for Q1 2020, $93.7 million for Q3 2020 and $102.9 million for Q4 is before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions. Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 116,854 $ 95,357 $ 97,096 $ 103,232 $ 412,539 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (12,531 ) (18,260 ) (18,692 ) (21,105 ) (70,588 ) Add: Contingent consideration* — 8,698 (240 ) — 8,458 Free cash flows $ 104,323 $ 85,795 $ 78,164 $ 82,127 $ 350,409 * Free Cash Flows of $85.8 million for Q2 2019 and $78.2 million for Q3 2019 is before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions. The Company discloses free cash flows as supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors. Free cash flows is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, Cash Flows from Operating Activities, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, the Non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Cloud Digital Services Media Corporate Total Revenues GAAP revenues $ 171,372 $ 297,868 $ — $ 469,240 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 133,318 $ 275,895 $ — $ 409,213 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 119 3 — 122 Acquisition related integration costs 57 — — 57 Amortization 115 — — 115 Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 133,609 $ 275,898 $ — $ 409,507 Operating profit GAAP operating profit $ 60,615 $ 85,571 $ (17,300 ) $ 128,886 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 1,017 1,334 3,012 5,363 Acquisition related integration costs 337 8,116 1,338 9,791 Amortization 15,759 32,903 109 48,771 Lease asset impairment and other charges — 2,721 — 2,721 Leasehold improvement impairments — 26 — 26 Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit $ 77,728 $ 130,671 $ (12,841 ) $ 195,558 Depreciation 5,639 10,621 — 16,260 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,367 $ 141,292 $ (12,841 ) $ 211,818 NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Cloud Digital Services Media Corporate Total Revenues GAAP revenues $ 169,296 $ 236,290 $ 2 $ 405,588 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 132,345 $ 208,913 $ 2 $ 341,260 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 133 2 — 135 Acquisition related integration costs 43 — — 43 Amortization 450 — — 450 Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 132,971 $ 208,915 $ 2 $ 341,888 Operating profit GAAP operating profit $ 58,713 $ 63,211 $ (11,679 ) $ 110,245 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 1,211 1,146 3,171 5,528 Acquisition related integration costs 783 (1,863 ) — (1,080 ) Amortization 19,531 28,663 589 48,783 Adjusted Non-GAAP operating profit $ 80,238 $ 91,157 $ (7,919 ) $ 163,476 Depreciation 2,995 9,845 — 12,840 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,233 $ 101,002 $ (7,919 ) $ 176,316 NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2: Table above has been recast to remove the impact of certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were previously allocated to the Cloud Services and Digital Media businesses.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Cloud Digital Services Media Corporate Total Revenues GAAP revenues $ 678,461 $ 811,130 $ — $ 1,489,591 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 524,200 $ 733,658 $ (47 ) $ 1,257,811 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 525 10 — 535 Acquisition related integration costs 227 — — 227 Amortization 1,921 — — 1,921 Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 526,873 $ 733,668 $ (47 ) $ 1,260,494 Operating profit GAAP operating profit $ 250,306 $ 139,807 $ (55,502 ) $ 334,611 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 5,623 5,539 12,844 24,006 Acquisition related integration costs 606 11,289 1,493 13,388 Amortization 61,159 99,901 3,663 164,723 Lease asset impairment and other charges — 14,912 — 14,912 Leasehold improvement impairments — 3,631 — 3,631 Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit $ 317,694 $ 275,079 $ (37,502 ) $ 555,271 Depreciation 18,595 41,788 — 60,383 Adjusted EBITDA $ 336,289 $ 316,867 $ (37,502 ) $ 615,654 NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2: Table above has been recast to remove the impact of certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were previously allocated to the Cloud Services and Digital Media businesses.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Cloud Digital Services Media Corporate Total Revenues GAAP revenues $ 661,835 $ 710,211 $ 8 $ 1,372,054 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 517,565 $ 617,158 $ 8 $ 1,134,731 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 516 9 — 525 Acquisition related integration costs 153 215 — 368 Amortization 1,893 — — 1,893 Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 520,127 $ 617,382 $ 8 $ 1,137,517 Operating profit GAAP operating profit $ 247,838 $ 76,965 $ (47,723 ) $ 277,080 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 3,796 5,016 15,110 23,922 Acquisition related integration costs 1,917 15,105 — 17,022 Amortization 69,386 110,623 2,487 182,496 Additional tax expense from prior years 104 — — 104 Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit $ 323,041 $ 207,709 $ (30,126 ) $ 500,624 Depreciation 11,585 37,951 — 49,536 Adjusted EBITDA $ 334,626 $ 245,660 $ (30,126 ) $ 550,160 NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2: Table above has been recast to remove the impact of certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were previously allocated to the Cloud Services and Digital Media businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005880/en/