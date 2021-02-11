 

Illinois American Water Acquires Concordia Water Cooperative’s Water Distribution System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 23:05  |  51   |   |   

Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner today announced the Company’s acquisition of the Concordia Water Cooperative water distribution system, located in an unincorporated area west of Belleville near Millstadt. The purchase adds approximately 150 water customers to the Metro East service area.

“We have a long history – over 145 years – of providing quality water service across Illinois, including on a wholesale basis to Concordia Water Cooperative since October 2011. We are proud of our track record and look forward to serving these customers directly and building on our relationship with them,” said Ladner.

The Concordia Water Cooperative voted in favor of the sale in July 2019. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved the sale for $1.7 million. The sale was completed today.

Cooperative President Sherman Woy said, “customers will benefit from the sale.” He said, “We are familiar with Illinois American Water and praise their standards. Customers will continue to receive safe, reliable water service from a company that has served this region well for many years. In addition, customers will experience a significant decrease in rates as a result of the sale.”

Typical residential Concordia Water Cooperative customers are expected to see bills decrease by about $50.25 a month. This is based on monthly usage of 3,500 gallons and a 5/8-inch meter. The decrease is a result of customers no longer being required to reimburse the Water Cooperative for the installation of the community water system infrastructure which replaced residential wells.

Joe Ahlvin, senior manager of operations for Illinois American Water’s Southern Division, said, “We are excited to serve Concordia Water Cooperative customers directly. We are familiar with the community and their needs. We look forward to continuing our involvement and being a good neighbor.”

Ahlvin also said the company is committed to upgrading the water distribution system. Ongoing maintenance and improvements will support continued reliability and service to customers.

New customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet will include information about online account management, billing and more. To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear testimonials from communities the company has partnered, please visit the Doing Business with Us page under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Illinois American Water ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction
 with Large Water Utilities in the Midwest according to the J.D. Power 2020 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study
 For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Illinois American Water Acquires Concordia Water Cooperative’s Water Distribution System Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner today announced the Company’s acquisition of the Concordia Water Cooperative water distribution system, located in an unincorporated area west of Belleville near Millstadt. The purchase adds …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
New Jersey American Water Donates $41,000 to United Way Through Virtual Workplace Campaign
10.02.21
California American Water Invested More Than $68 Million in Infrastructure Improvements In 2020
05.02.21
California American Water Provides More Than $3 Million in 2020 to Support Pandemic Stricken Communities
04.02.21
Pennsylvania American Water Opens 2021 Stream of Learning Scholarship Program for High School Seniors
04.02.21
Neuempfehlung: HOT STOCK | Ein seltener Geheimtipp unter den Klima-Aktien
03.02.21
Illinois American Water Completes $1.1 Million in Investment Projects at Rosiclare Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant
02.02.21
Illinois American Water Urges Customers to Prepare for Extreme Cold
02.02.21
American Water Accepting Applications for 2021 Environmental Grant Program
29.01.21
American Water Donates More Than $350,000 to United Way in Virtual Workplace Campaign
27.01.21
American Water to Host Virtual 2021 Investor Day on February 25