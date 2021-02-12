Copart, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 after the close of market on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

On Friday, February 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143555 or via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through May 2021 by visiting http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143555 or www.copart.com/investorrelations.