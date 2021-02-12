 

Heijmans strong financial results in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 07:20  |  27   |   |   

Highlights:

  • Revenue and underlying EBITDA increase by 9%;
  • Net result 2020 higher at € 40 million;
  • Order book at € 1.9 billion;
  • Balance sheet shows continued improvement: higher solvency ratio (28.8%), robust cash position;
  • Dividend proposal € 0.73 per share (pay-out ratio 40%);
  • Outlook 2021: slightly lower revenue, profit at least at same level.

Ton Hillen, CEO Heijmans:
“The year 2020 was overshadowed by the pandemic, but our people showed resilience. Thanks to adapted health and safety regulations, we were able to continue work on projects. This enabled us to improve our results despite Covid-19 and the persistent nitrogen problem. Heijmans did not make use of any government support measures in 2020, such as the NOW scheme or the possibility of deferring tax payments. I am proud of an excellent performance by our employees in a dynamic and challenging year.

All sectors contributed to our revenue growth. I am particularly pleased with the performance of Infra, where we saw the course we set in recent years result in a sharp improvement in results and a more balanced order book. Based on the current order book, Heijmans is also in a good position for 2021. We see challenges in the market and the economy, but thanks to our proven resilience and agility we are optimistic.

My colleague Hans Janssen, CFO and member of the Executive Board, recently announced that he will be leaving Heijmans by the end of April. Both the Supervisory Board and I regret his departure but respect his choice. We are grateful to Hans for the pleasant working relationship and his contribution to the development and strengthening of Heijmans over the past three and a half years. We have already started the process of appointing a new CFO.

Our strategic agenda is determined by themes such as sustainability and circularity, energy, nature-inclusive building, climate-adaptive solutions and Smart Cities. For instance, we are working to make our equipment fleet more sustainable, and our targets are ambitious. Standardisation and digitalisation will also lead to greater efficiency, more scope for learning and even higher safety levels. We are increasingly involved in the planning phase of projects, providing advice on area development with an eye for nature, people and health. This gives an opportunity to have even more impact with our mission, as creators of a healthy living environment.”

See PDF attachement for full press release Heijmans

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Heijmans strong financial results in 2020 Highlights: Revenue and underlying EBITDA increase by 9%;Net result 2020 higher at € 40 million;Order book at € 1.9 billion;Balance sheet shows continued improvement: higher solvency ratio (28.8%), robust cash position;Dividend proposal € 0.73 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
Celsion Corporation Issues Letter to Stockholders
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Heijmans nominates Arnout Traas as member of the Supervisory Board
29.01.21
Heijmans and Staedion strengthen cooperation in The Hague
26.01.21
Heijmans wins 5-year Oost-Nederland waterway maintenance contract