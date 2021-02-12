Highlights:

Revenue and underlying EBITDA increase by 9%;

Net result 2020 higher at € 40 million;

Order book at € 1.9 billion;

Balance sheet shows continued improvement: higher solvency ratio (28.8%), robust cash position;

Dividend proposal € 0.73 per share (pay-out ratio 40%);

Outlook 2021: slightly lower revenue, profit at least at same level.

Ton Hillen, CEO Heijmans:

“The year 2020 was overshadowed by the pandemic, but our people showed resilience. Thanks to adapted health and safety regulations, we were able to continue work on projects. This enabled us to improve our results despite Covid-19 and the persistent nitrogen problem. Heijmans did not make use of any government support measures in 2020, such as the NOW scheme or the possibility of deferring tax payments. I am proud of an excellent performance by our employees in a dynamic and challenging year.

All sectors contributed to our revenue growth. I am particularly pleased with the performance of Infra, where we saw the course we set in recent years result in a sharp improvement in results and a more balanced order book. Based on the current order book, Heijmans is also in a good position for 2021. We see challenges in the market and the economy, but thanks to our proven resilience and agility we are optimistic.