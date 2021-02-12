DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel wallstreet:online AG: Matthias Hach new CEO - Growth in Online Brokerage to be stepped up further 12.02.2021 / 09:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Recruitment of Matthias Hach underlines growth ambition in Online Brokerage

Early contract extension with Board Member Stefan Zmojda - Zmojda to become Chief Revenue Officer

Anticipated Smartbroker growth > 30,000 customers during the first two months of 2021

André Kolbinger: "We are excited to have attracted one of the most accomplished digital banking and brokerage experts in Germany"

Berlin, 12 February 2021

As of 1 March 2021, Matthias Hach will become the new CEO of wallstreet:online AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609). Matthias Hach will in particular drive the further expansion of Smartbroker, wallstreet:online's brokerage business. Smartbroker is one of Germany's fastest growing and largest neobrokers. It is currently anticipated that Smartbroker will attract >30,000 new customers to its securities account product in January and February 2021 alone.

Matthias Hach contributes substantial expertise in online brokerage. Matthias was Chief Marketing Officer of comdirect bank AG since 2018. Upon the merger with Commerzbank AG in November 2020, he was promoted to divisional board member in charge of comdirect, Digital Banking & Brokerage and Marketing. Further milestones of his professional career include Flatex GmbH, ViTrade AG as well as E*TRADE Deutschland, where, since 2000, he held positions as manging director or member of the executive board, respectively. Furthermore, Matthias Hach served or continues to serve as member of various supervisory and advisory boards. He also played a pivotal role in the development of Onvista Media since 2016.