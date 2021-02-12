 

Neptune Digital Assets Announces Symbol Change and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:NDA) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (“Neptune” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is now trading on the TSX-V under the symbol “NDA”. 

The Company is extremely pleased with the performance of our key holdings over the previous months. Bitcoin, ATOM, Ethereum, Fantom, and Dash continue to advance their projects which is directly reflected in their massive price appreciation, a true testament to the diversified strategy at Neptune.

Neptune’s top 5 crypto holdings have rallied as much as 500%+ since our last corporate update, see below:

  January 22nd, 2021 February 11th, 2021 Increase in value
Bitcoin $32,950 $47,350.00 44%
ATOM $8 $18.00 125%
Ethereum $1,233 $1,785.00 45%
Fantom $0.027 $0.173 541%
Dash $104.00 $163.00 57%

The Company continues to dollar cost average into top tokens which have been deemed as outperformers by Neptune. The focus remains on providing low-cost diversified exposure to cryptocurrency and the earnings they provide in their respective ecosystems.

“We are pleased with the substantial rise in the value of our asset base over the last month. Our alt coin selections have done astoundingly well and all our holdings continue to grow in both quantity and value. Our stock ticker now more accurately represents the nature of Neptune’s business as we move forward in this exciting space. We anticipate a highly profitable second quarter ending February 28, 2021 if we remain on this current trajectory,” stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.

Alumina Drawdown

The Company is also pleased to announce that Alumina Partners LLC (“Alumina”) has agreed to draw-down from the previously announced draw-down equity facility. Upon completion of this drawdown, the Company will issue Alumina 1,500,000 units at a price of CAD$0.175 per unit for an aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$262,500, with each unit comprised of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.294 for a period of three years from the issue date. The securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws and the transaction remains subject to final approval from the TSX-V.

