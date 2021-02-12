 

BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event to Highlight BXCL501 as a Potential Treatment for Agitation and Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms

Live webcast to be held on February 19th from 11:00 am ET to 2:00 pm ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (“KOL”) event on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 11:00 am ET to 2:00 pm ET. The event aims to highlight BXCL501, the Company’s investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine (“Dex”), and its potential as a treatment option for multiple neuropsychiatric conditions.

BioXcel’s management team will be joined by leading experts for each indication to discuss the significant unmet medical need and BXCL501’s potential to change the treatment paradigm.

KOL Presenters Include:

Schizophrenia/Bipolar Related Agitation

  • Scott Zeller, MD, is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California-Riverside and Touro University medical schools. He served as Chief of Psychiatric Emergency Services of the Alameda Health System for twenty years, as well as founded Project BETA, which revolutionized the care approach for agitated individuals worldwide; he has also authored several books and numerous research articles on Agitation. Dr. Zeller is the Past President of the American Association for Emergency Psychiatry and Past Chair of the multidisciplinary National Coalition on Psychiatric Emergencies.

Dementia Related Agitation

  • Alan Breier, MD, is a Mental Health Research and Education Senior Professor of Psychiatry at Indiana University School of Medicine. Additionally, at the University, he is Vice-Chair for Clinical Research, the Chief of IU Psychotic Disorders Program, and the Director of the Prevention and Recovery Center for Early Psychosis. Previously, he served as the Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Pharmaceutical Products at Eli Lilly, where he was also the product team leader for the antipsychotic drug Zyprexa.

  • Larry Ereshefsky, PharmD, FCCP, BCPP, is a founding member of the International Society for CNS Clinical Trials and Methodology, serving as Chair of the Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia Steering Committee and Co-Chaired the Agitation and Apathy sub-groups. He is a retired Regents Professor of Pharmacy, Psychiatry, and Pharmacology at the University of Texas/UT Health Science Center and has designed and conducted more than 80 CNS clinical trials evaluating treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders, contributing to several drug approvals spanning neurology and psychiatry. He serves as the Chief Scientific Officer for APEX Innovative Sciences and for Follow the Molecule LLC, where he focuses on translational drug development strategies.
