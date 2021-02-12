BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event to Highlight BXCL501 as a Potential Treatment for Agitation and Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms

Live webcast to be held on February 19th from 11:00 am ET to 2:00 pm ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (“KOL”) event on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 11:00 am ET to 2:00 pm ET. The event aims to highlight BXCL501, the Company’s investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine (“Dex”), and its potential as a treatment option for multiple neuropsychiatric conditions.



BioXcel’s management team will be joined by leading experts for each indication to discuss the significant unmet medical need and BXCL501’s potential to change the treatment paradigm.