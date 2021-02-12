 

Elys Game Technology to Participate in the Winter Wonderland Conference - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced that it will be presenting at the Winter Wonderland Conference, hosted by The MicroCap Rodeo, being held virtually from February 16th through February 19th, 2021.

The executive team of Elys Game Technology is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

About the Winter Wonderland Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is hosting its “Winter Wonderland Conference - Best Ideas Bowl,” with 25-minute virtual presentations from the 16th to 17th, and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors on the 18th and 19th. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information, please visit the event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

The Company’s innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.



