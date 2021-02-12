Proposals of the Board of Directors to Enento Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting 2021

Enento Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday, 29 March 2021, starting at 10:00 a.m. EET at Rantatie Business Park, Tutka & Plotteri Meeting Room (Hermannin rantatie 8, Main entrance: Verkkosaarenkatu 5, 00580 Helsinki, Finland). The notice to the Annual General Meeting will be published separately at a later date on the Company's website and as a stock exchange release. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the participation and exercise of shareholder rights in the Annual General Meeting will only be possible by voting in advance and by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance in accordance with the instructions to be given in the notice and otherwise by the Company. It is not possible to attend the meeting in person.

The Board of Directors of Enento Group Plc have today made the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2021:

Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the distribution of funds

The Board of Directors proposes that the profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 is carried forward to the retained earnings and that an equity repayment of EUR 0.95 per share from the Company’s reserve for invested unrestricted shareholders’ equity be distributed (totalling EUR 22.806.707,95) based on the Company’s registered total number of shares at the time of the proposal. The equity repayment from the reserve for invested unrestricted shareholders’ equity will be paid to a shareholder registered in the Company’s shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend payment record date of 31 March 2021. The Board of Directors proposes that the funds be paid on 12 April 2021. If a minority dividend pursuant to Chapter 13 Section 7 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act would become payable, no equity repayment shall be distributed in accordance with this above-mentioned proposal.

The remunerations to be paid on the basis of the Performance Share Plan 2018-2020 of the Company’s management’s Long Term Incentive Plans are further expected to result in an issuance of 27,795 new shares in Enento Group Plc, which are expected to be registered with the Finnish Trade Register before the dividend payment record date, thus entitling to the distribution of funds from the financial year 2020, in which case the total amount of distributed funds would be EUR 22.833.113,20.