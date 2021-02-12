GreenBox POS Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program

GreenBox operates a private and proprietary blockchain payment platform that offers security and data privacy, as well as enhanced fraud protection and rapid speed to settlement. Serving as the settlement engine for financial transactions, GreenBox’s blockchain technology is a distributed ledger that uses digitally encrypted keys to verify, secure and record details of each transaction conducted within GreenBox’s private ecosystem. The speed and security of the platform allows GreenBox to log immense volumes of immutable transactional records in real time.

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions today announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa. By joining Fast Track, GreenBox is able to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, offers. Through Visa Fast Track and working with Visa Fast Track partners, GreenBox will be issuing a co-branded Visa card and enabling direct push-to-card payments.

Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program provides companies like GreenBox the ability to access Visa’s growing partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com .

"Our partnership with Visa marks another important step aligned with our goal to help move society towards cashless, secure payments where digital currency can be moved anywhere at any time,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “Being able to issue payment credentials and send near real-time payments across the Visa network significantly enhances our payment solutions offering.”

“By joining Visa’s Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like GreenBox POS gain extraordinary access to Visa experts, technology, and resources,” said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa. “Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency.”

