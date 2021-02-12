Blink Owned EV Charging Stations Deployed at Busy Giralda Place Mixed-Use Development in Coral Gables

Miami Beach, Fla, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced it will install its IQ 200 EV charging stations at Giralda Place – a mixed-use project, combining 33 luxury residences, ground-floor retail and office space – in Coral Gables, Florida. The Blink-owned charging stations are for use by residents, visitors, and tenants of Giralda Place, as well as frequenters of neighboring Miracle Mile, the area’s popular shopping and dining district.

EV Charging Stations Available to Residents and Visitors at the Live-Work-Play Property in the heart of Coral Gables’ Famed Miracle Mile Shopping District

“With this deployment, we continue to expand our network of stations across Florida where EV drivers prefer the convenience of charging at home,” commented Brendan Jones Chief Operations Officer of Blink. “This install is also special because of the building’s setting within an upscale and trendy Miami neighborhood. It’s truly a go-to destination, and now with Blink EV charging stations at Giralda Place, residents and visitors will be able to charge while enjoying the offerings of downtown Coral Gables and Miracle Mile.”

Giralda Place Head of Operations, Victor Chavez, stated, “Blink EV charging stations complement the premium amenity offerings at Giralda Place. In addition to private resident programming, curated street-level retail, and proximity to daily lifestyle conveniences, Blink’s EV charging stations allow us to cater to the growing EV driving segment. With our central location, just steps from Miracle Mile and the pedestrian promenade Giralda Plaza, the publicly available EV chargers are easily accessible to everyone in the community. We are excited to be part of the movement that is transforming this amenity into a necessity.”

The Blink IQ 200 chargers are the most powerful Level 2 AC charging stations on the market, capable of 19.2 kW of power output. As electric car batteries and onboard chargers improve, Giralda Place can seamlessly upgrade the electrical wiring to provide 100 amp and 19.2 kW output.

This deployment at Giralda Place is indicative of a larger trend among South Florida’s luxury residential market. Upscale buildings, developers, and property managers turn to Blink Charging as the preferred level chargers for their locations. Giralda Place joins additional notable developments in South Florida, including Brickell Flatiron, Porsche Design Tower, Sapphire Condos, and Wynwood25, among many others.