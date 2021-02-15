Cross Country Healthcare Included on Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2020 List of Largest US Staffing Firms

“Cross Country Healthcare is proud to be listed among some of the leading staffing companies in the United States on SIA’s annual list,” says Kevin C. Clark, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cross Country Healthcare. “It is a testament to the hard work and determination of our hundreds of dedicated employees.”

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCRN) a leading provider of total talent management including workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, announced its inclusion on Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2020 list of Largest Staffing Firms in the United States. The annual list includes 175 companies that generated a minimum of $100 million each in staffing revenue in 2019; Cross Country Healthcare was ranked number 21 on the list. Additionally, the companies generated a combined $96.7 billion in US staffing revenue, or 63.5% of the market according to SIA estimates.

This is SIA’s 25th annual list of Largest Staffing Firms in the United States. The list is intended to provide a big picture reading of the US staffing industry landscape.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005003/en/