Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 at 17h00 behind closed doors

Paris, February 15, 2021 – 18h00 – ATARI (ISIN : FR0010478248 - ATA, eligible PEA-PME), one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, held its Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) on first call this Monday, February 15, 2021 at 17h00. Given the exceptional context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the dispositions of the decree n° 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, which prolonged and modified the decree n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Shareholders’ Meeting was held behind closed doors, without the shareholders or their proxies being physically present.

In this context, the modalities for shareholders to exercise their right to vote at this general meeting had to be adapted compared to the usual modalities, and the shareholders were invited to regularly consult the section “Shareholders’ Meetings” on the website www.atari-investisseurs.com , where the documentation and the voting procedures related to this combined general meeting were published and in particular :

Board report on the issue of shares, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights

Notice of meeting brochure

Procedures for obtaining or consulting information on the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on February 15, 2021

Postal or proxy voting form

Presentation of resolutions

Convening notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on January 8, 2021

Universal Registration Document / Annual Financial Report 2019-20

ATARI SA by-laws updated on December 28, 2020

Special reports of the Statutory Auditors on the resolutions

Statutory Auditor’s Report on the issue of shares, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights

Statutory Auditors’ Report on the consolidated financial statements

Statutory Auditors’ Report on the annual financial statements

Statutory Auditors’ Report on regulated agreements

A presentation of Atari’s strategy including the main elements of the consolidated financial statements of the financial year 2019-2020 as well as an audio recording of the Combined General Meeting held behind closed doors have also been uploaded to the website today.

According to the calculations by Caceis Corporate Trust on behalf of Atari, 71 shareholders were represented holding 94,239,183 shares and 94,677,012 voting rights out of 298,102,894 shares with voting rights (see table below), or a quorum of 31.697%, and thus over a quarter of the voting share capital.

Number of Meeting of 15.02.2021 shares composing the capital 298,152,729 theoretical voting rights 298,690,125 actual voting rights 298,102,894

The breakdown of votes was as follows :

Nr. of replies Nr. of voting rights In % of actual voting rights Vote by correspondence 52 5,450,778 1.825% Proxy to the Chairman 19 89,226,234 29.873% Proxy to a third party 0 - - TOTAL 71 94,677,012 31.697%

All 26 resolutions presented and endorsed unanimously by the Board of Atari have been adopted. The detail of the votes for each resolution is as folllows:

Resolution Type Votes

for % for Votes against % against Abst. 1 - Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and discharge of the Board of Directors OGM 94,650,100 99.972% 26,212 0.028% 700 2 - Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 OGM 94,651,302 99.974% 25,010 0.026% 700 3 - Allocation of income for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 OGM 94,651,212 99.974% 25,000 0.026% 800 4 - Ratification of the cooptation of Mr. Wade Rosen as Director OGM 94,596,429 99.918% 77,883 0.082% 2,700 5 - Renewal of Mrs. Alyssa Padia Walles’ term of office as Director OGM 94,563,975 99.884% 110,237 0.116% 2,800 6 - Ratification of the cooptation of Mrs. Kelly Bianucci as Director OGM 94,597,075 99.919% 77,137 0.081% 2,800 7 - Renewal of Mrs. Kelly Bianucci’s term of office as Director OGM 94,597,075 99.919% 77,137 0.081% 2,800 8 - Nomination of Mr. Frédéric Chesnais as Director OGM 93,502,461 98.762% 1,171,851 1.238% 2,700 9 - Setting of the amount of Directors’ fees OGM 94,579,165 99.910% 85,147 0.090% 12,700 10 - Agreements subject to articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code OGM 94,643,687 99.978% 20,525 0.022% 12,800 11 - Approval of the compensation and benefits paid or awarded to Mr. Frédéric Chesnais, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 OGM 94,586,811 99.910% 84,901 0.090% 5,300 12 - Approval of the principles and criteria to determine, apportion and allocate the items comprising total compensation and all benefits in kind that may be allocated to the Chief Executive Officer OGM 93,463,757 98.724% 1,208,055 1.276% 5,200 13 - Authorization given to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company’s own shares OGM 93,472,083 98.728% 1,204,229 1.272% 700 14 - Authorization given to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by canceling Company shares acquired in the course of a buyback program EGM 94,669,885 99.993% 6,427 0.007% 700 15 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital or to debt instruments of the Company, with preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders EGM 93,439,183 98.695% 1,235,929 1.305% 1,900 16 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital or to debt instruments of the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, by public offering, except offerings as defined in paragraph 1 of article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code EGM 93,316,461 98.565% 1,358,551 1.435% 2,000 17 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital through the issue of Company securities, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, in favor of participants in a plan d’épargne entreprise (company savings plan) EGM 93,315,761 98.563% 1,360,551 1.437% 700 18 - Authorization given to the Board of Directors to increase the number of securities to be issued in the event that the issue is oversubscribed when issuing the securities described in resolutions 15, 16, and 17, up to 15% of the original issue EGM 93,433,023 98.688% 1,242,089 1.312% 1 900 19 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital in consideration of contributions in kind to the Company, outside of a public exchange offer EGM 93,317,083 98.566% 1,358,029 1.434% 1,900 20 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities granting immediate or future access to the share capital in consideration of contributions in kind to the Company, in the context of a public exchange offer EGM 93,330,283 98.580% 1,344,729 1.420% 2,000 21 - Authorization given to the Board of Directors to grant stock options exercisable for existing or new shares of the Company EGM 93,326,123 98.575% 1,348,989 1.425% 1,900 22 - Authority granted to the Board of Directors to set the issue price of shares or any securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, up to an annual limit of 10% of the share capital EGM 93,313,961 98.565% 1,358,651 1.435% 4,400 23 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares or any securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital or to debt instruments of the Company, up to an annual limit of 20% of the share capital, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, through an offering as defined in paragraph 1 of article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code EGM 93,315,961 98.567% 1,356,651 1.433% 4,400 24 - Overall limit of authorizations EGM 94,552,987 99.884% 110,125 0.116% 13,900 25 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital through the capitalization of reserves, profits, or other amounts that may be capitalized EGM 94,539,387 99.857% 135,725 0.143% 1,900 26 - Powers to carry out formalities EGM 94,649,987 99.972% 26,325 0.028% 700

* * *

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/ . Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)

Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on February 15, 2021 at 18:00 pm CET.

