 

Southeast Asian Investors Stand to Benefit From Limited Time Offer Under St Kitts and Nevis' Popular Citizenship by Investment Programme

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- After unprecedented demand, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has announced that it will be extending its limited time offer under its Citizenship by Investment Programme. The limited time offer launched last year and was initially anticipated to last only six months. Now, due to popularity, it has been extended. The Programme, introduced in 1984 after St Kitts and Nevis gained independence from the United Kingdom, offers investors a safe and secure route to second citizenship once contributing through the Sustainable Growth Fund.

The fund option is the fastest and most straightforward route to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship and is the only path that offers the limited time offer. Under the discount, families of up to four can gain citizenship for $150,000 rather than the previous $195,000. This accounts for a $45,000 price cut.

With nearly four decades of experience and longevity within the investment migration realm, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme has been hailed as the industry's Platinum Standard brand. Investors who pass the necessary security checks unlock access to visa-free travel to 156 destinations including to key business hubs like the United Kingdom also enabling citizens to access higher quality services in education and healthcare. Successful applicants also gain the right to live, work and study in the nation and build a legacy by passing down citizenship for generations to come. Economic citizens also gain access to higher quality services from education to healthcare.

St Kitts and Nevis prides itself on its discreet application process with the privacy of applicants treated with the upmost important. Furthermore, those who are accepted to become citizens can rest assured that they are joining a politically stable nation that values the safety of its population.

"As a country, St Kitts and Nevis is unparalleled when it comes to an idyllic setting for your family. It has low crime rates, good governance and beautiful landscapes. Providing a place to settle or a second home for holidays, dual citizenship allows that ease of travel not only to St Kitts and Nevis but also to over 150 countries visa-free," says Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners.

Investors who choose St Kitts and Nevis can rest assured that they are selecting a Programme that has stood the test of time and is regarded as one of the best routes to second citizenship within the market. The annual 2020 CBI Index, conducted by experts at the Financial Times' PWM, scored the Programme top points regarding its due diligence framework, citizenship timeline, ease of processing and more.

