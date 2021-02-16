 

Fingerprint Cards AB Year-End Report January – December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 07:00  |  28   |   |   

Highlights of the quarter

  • SEK 340.6 M in non-cash write-downs, whereof SEK 267.7 M attributable to the Delta ID acquisition.
  • Volume order for one hundred thousand T-Shape sensor modules from top-three card manufacturer.
  • Design win from a top-tier global PC manufacturer.

Fourth quarter of 2020

  • Revenues amounted to SEK 369.4 M (381.4)
  • The gross margin was 24 percent (23)
  • EBITDA totaled SEK 32.4 M (13.3)
  • SEK 340.6 M in non-cash write-downs
  • The operating result was negative SEK 326.8 M (neg: 15.3)
  • Earnings per share before dilution were negative SEK 1.02 (neg: 0.06)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 46.9 M (82.4)


January-December 2020

  • Revenues amounted to SEK 1,255.7 M (1,458.6).
  • The gross margin was 22 percent (23)
  • EBITDA totaled SEK 59.4 M (128.7)
  • SEK 340.6 M in non-cash write-downs
  • The operating result was negative SEK 365.8 M (neg: 14.4)
  • Earnings per share before dilution were negative SEK 1.10 (neg: 0.04)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 158.1 M (160.4)
  • The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid for the 2020 fiscal year


CEO’s comments

In constant currency terms, revenue increased by 7 percent compared to the same period last year. We also increased our revenue compared with the preceding quarter, driven by continued healthy demand for our products, while our access to production capacity among the major semiconductor manufacturers also improved somewhat. A more favorable product mix, with a higher share of new products, contributed to improving the gross margin during the quarter. The result in the quarter was impacted by SEK 340.6 M in non-cash write-downs, whereof SEK 267.7 M is attributable to the acquisition of Delta ID, and the rest to R&D project and patents in the under-display area. Our positive view of the potential in iris recognition is unchanged, but we have made the assessment that future cash flows may be somewhat delayed, partly due to effects related to the corona pandemic. The main reason for the write-downs in under-display is the fact that average selling prices (ASP) have decreased significantly. In other respects, we have an unchanged positive view of the potential in the under-display area. Our underlying operating profit, adjusted for write-downs, was positive and amounted to SEK 14 M. Our liquidity is good, with net cash holdings of SEK 354 M as at December 31, 2020.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fingerprint Cards AB Year-End Report January – December 2020 Highlights of the quarter SEK 340.6 M in non-cash write-downs, whereof SEK 267.7 M attributable to the Delta ID acquisition.Volume order for one hundred thousand T-Shape sensor modules from top-three card manufacturer.Design win from a top-tier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hunter Technology Moves Into Big Data With OilExchange
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 13, 2021
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the fourth quarter 2020 results presentation