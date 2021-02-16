INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION´S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE, JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2020

A conference call for Finnish media, investors, and analysts will be held on the same day. The financial statement will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo and CFO Niklas Nordström. Please note that the conference will be held in Finnish.

The presentation material (in English) will be available on the SSH Communications Security’s website (www.ssh.com) after the conference call.

Time: February 18, 2021, at 10.00–11.00 EET

Place: Video conference

To join the meeting, please register no later than Wednesday, October 17, 2021, at 16.00 EET by sending an email to jussi.mononen@ssh.com. Conference call links will be sent to registered participants later on February 17.





SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Niklas Nordström

CFO





About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core – their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world’s largest financial institutions, and major organiza­tions in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solu­tions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.