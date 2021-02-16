 

INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION´S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE, JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 07:27  |  67   |   |   

SSH Communications Security´s Financial Statement Release January 1 – December 31, 2020, will be published on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at approximately 9.00 a.m. EET.

A conference call for Finnish media, investors, and analysts will be held on the same day. The financial statement will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo and CFO Niklas Nordström. Please note that the conference will be held in Finnish.

The presentation material (in English) will be available on the SSH Communications Security’s website (www.ssh.com) after the conference call.

Time: February 18, 2021, at 10.00–11.00 EET
Place: Video conference

To join the meeting, please register no later than Wednesday, October 17, 2021, at 16.00 EET by sending an email to jussi.mononen@ssh.com. Conference call links will be sent to registered participants later on February 17.


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström
CFO


About SSH.COM
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core – their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world’s largest financial institutions, and major organiza­tions in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solu­tions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION´S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE, JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2020 SSH Communications Security´s Financial Statement Release January 1 – December 31, 2020, will be published on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at approximately 9.00 a.m. EET. A conference call for Finnish media, investors, and analysts will be held …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hunter Technology Moves Into Big Data With OilExchange
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 13, 2021
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
INVITATION TO SSH'S INVESTOR CALL  ON FEBRUARY 2, 2021 ABOUT THE DELTAGON ACQUISITION
29.01.21
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION’S SUBSIDIARY KYBERLEIJONA ACQUIRES DELTAGON, A COMPANY SPECIALIZING IN SECURE MESSAGING
20.01.21
PRESS RELEASE: The European Patent Office has granted SSH Communications Security Corporation a further patent for PrivX technology