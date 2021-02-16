Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus reaches further transaction milestone

Change-of-control waiver process

Tele Columbus reaches further transaction milestone

- Sufficient lenders and noteholders under the bond and loan agreements have consented to waive their change-of-control termination rights

- Now Tele Columbus can issue the change-of-control waiver confirmation, which is one of the offer conditions

Berlin, 16 February 2021. Today, the Management Board of Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17) announces that over the course of the past week, Tele Columbus received consents from a sufficient number of its noteholders and lenders to waive their right to be repaid as a result of change of control that would be triggered if the takeover offer of Kublai GmbH published on 1 February 2021 is successful. On the basis of those consents, Tele Columbus is able to issue the change-of-control waiver confirmation required to satisfy one of the offer conditions in the takeover offer.

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.