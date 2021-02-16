 

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus reaches further transaction milestone

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.02.2021, 10:13  |  54   |   |   

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Financing/Offer
Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus reaches further transaction milestone

16.02.2021 / 10:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Change-of-control waiver process

Tele Columbus reaches further transaction milestone

- Sufficient lenders and noteholders under the bond and loan agreements have consented to waive their change-of-control termination rights

- Now Tele Columbus can issue the change-of-control waiver confirmation, which is one of the offer conditions

Berlin, 16 February 2021. Today, the Management Board of Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17) announces that over the course of the past week, Tele Columbus received consents from a sufficient number of its noteholders and lenders to waive their right to be repaid as a result of change of control that would be triggered if the takeover offer of Kublai GmbH published on 1 February 2021 is successful. On the basis of those consents, Tele Columbus is able to issue the change-of-control waiver confirmation required to satisfy one of the offer conditions in the takeover offer.

About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Tele Columbus AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus reaches further transaction milestone DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Financing/Offer Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus reaches further transaction milestone 16.02.2021 / 10:13 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Infill- und Erweiterungsbohrungen liefern weitere hochgradige ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:14 Uhr
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus erreicht weiteren Meilenstein der Transaktion (deutsch)
10:13 Uhr
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus erreicht weiteren Meilenstein der Transaktion
12.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Tele Columbus AG (deutsch)
08.02.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus empfiehlt Aktionären die Annahme des Angebots von Kublai in heute veröffentlichter begründeter Stellungnahme (deutsch)
08.02.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus recommends shareholders accept Kublai's offer in reasoned statement published today
08.02.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus empfiehlt Aktionären die Annahme des Angebots von Kublai in heute veröffentlichter begründeter Stellungnahme
27.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Tele Columbus AG (deutsch)
27.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Tele Columbus auf 'Equal Weight' - Ziel 3,25 Euro
26.01.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Wohnungsgesellschaften in Köthen setzen weiterhin auf TV und schnelles Internet von Tele Columbus (deutsch)
26.01.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Wohnungsgesellschaften in Köthen setzen weiterhin auf TV und schnelles Internet von Tele Columbus

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:15 Uhr
2.173
Tele Columbus AG
21.08.20
3
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Tele Columbus auf 'Neutral'
10.08.20
3
Tele Columbus: Neue Kredite über 50 Millionen Euro
29.04.20
2
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Tele Columbus auf 'Neutral'