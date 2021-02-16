QuantumScape Announces an Amendment to the Warrant Agreement to Advance the Exercise Date of the Public Warrants

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS, or "QuantumScape"), a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced that the Warrant Agreement, dated June 25, 2020, between QuantumScape and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Warrant Agreement”) was amended to allow for the earlier exercise of the public warrants to purchase shares of QuantumScape’s Class A common stock (the “Public Warrants”). The Public Warrants were issued in connection with the IPO in June 2020 and the shares of Class A common stock underlying the Public Warrants were registered on the Form S-1 declared effective on December 31, 2020 (Registration No. 333-251433).

Prior to the amendment, the Public Warrants were exercisable starting on June 30, 2021. Following the amendment, the Public Warrants are now exercisable starting on March 5, 2021, thus allowing for holders of Public Warrants to exercise their right to purchase one share of QuantumScape’s Class A common stock for $11.50 for each Public Warrant starting at this earlier date. All other terms in the Warrant Agreement, including the redemption terms for the Public Warrants, remain unchanged; QuantumScape may not redeem Public Warrants before July 30, 2021. Additionally, the terms for all other outstanding QuantumScape warrants remain unchanged.