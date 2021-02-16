 

Pulse Biosciences Announces Start of Controlled Launch of the CellFX System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced that the first clinic patients have been treated with the CellFX System. This first commercial use of the CellFX System marks the initiation of the Company’s controlled launch program with product shipments to respected leaders in dermatology in the U.S. and in Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005479/en/

The CellFX System for cellular-based skin conditions (Photo: Pulse Biosciences)

The CellFX System for cellular-based skin conditions (Photo: Pulse Biosciences)

As the first-of-its-kind multi-application platform powered by NPS technology delivering nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while protecting adjacent non-cellular healthy tissue, the CellFX System represents an advanced, next-generation modality for dermatology procedures addressing common skin conditions.

“I am thrilled and honored to perform the first commercial CellFX procedure worldwide. Building on our positive clinical research, it is most gratifying to be the first dermatologist to offer my everyday patients a better option to clear a variety of benign lesions,” said Dr. Munavalli, medical director of Dermatology, Laser & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas and Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. “With its innovative cell-focused NPS mechanism, I see great versatility with the CellFX System in addressing a wide range of unwanted spots, bumps, and growths, especially on the face. I believe the CellFX procedure will open new doors for patients seeking an improved treatment experience that is safe and well-tolerated.”

The prevalence of benign cellular skin disorders among patients visiting aesthetic dermatologists today is widespread. Based on a 2019 survey of U.S. dermatologists and patients, on average several hundred patients per month who visit aesthetic dermatology practices present with bothersome skin conditions. The survey reported that patients place greater value on a procedure to treat cellular skin conditions over other popular aesthetic procedures they currently receive. These patients are also willing to pay cash to treat multiple skin issues in a single visit.1

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pulse Biosciences Announces Start of Controlled Launch of the CellFX System Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced that the first clinic patients have been treated with the CellFX System. This first commercial use of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Pulse Biosciences Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for February 22, 2021
04.02.21
Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
03.02.21
Pulse Biosciences Announces FDA Clearance for the CellFX System
25.01.21
Pulse Biosciences Announces CE Mark Approval for CellFX System