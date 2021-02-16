Pulse Biosciences Announces Start of Controlled Launch of the CellFX System

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced that the first clinic patients have been treated with the CellFX System. This first commercial use of the CellFX System marks the initiation of the Company’s controlled launch program with product shipments to respected leaders in dermatology in the U.S. and in Europe.

The CellFX System for cellular-based skin conditions (Photo: Pulse Biosciences)

As the first-of-its-kind multi-application platform powered by NPS technology delivering nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while protecting adjacent non-cellular healthy tissue, the CellFX System represents an advanced, next-generation modality for dermatology procedures addressing common skin conditions.

“I am thrilled and honored to perform the first commercial CellFX procedure worldwide. Building on our positive clinical research, it is most gratifying to be the first dermatologist to offer my everyday patients a better option to clear a variety of benign lesions,” said Dr. Munavalli, medical director of Dermatology, Laser & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas and Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. “With its innovative cell-focused NPS mechanism, I see great versatility with the CellFX System in addressing a wide range of unwanted spots, bumps, and growths, especially on the face. I believe the CellFX procedure will open new doors for patients seeking an improved treatment experience that is safe and well-tolerated.”

The prevalence of benign cellular skin disorders among patients visiting aesthetic dermatologists today is widespread. Based on a 2019 survey of U.S. dermatologists and patients, on average several hundred patients per month who visit aesthetic dermatology practices present with bothersome skin conditions. The survey reported that patients place greater value on a procedure to treat cellular skin conditions over other popular aesthetic procedures they currently receive. These patients are also willing to pay cash to treat multiple skin issues in a single visit.1