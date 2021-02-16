 

Juniper Research Names Proofpoint a Leading Vendor in SMS Firewall Providers Positioning Index

Rankings based on security capabilities and capacity including customer presence, innovative features, and digital investment

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced that Juniper Research has ranked Proofpoint a leader in the rapidly growing SMS Firewall market for excellence in protecting and mitigating against mobile messaging threats and safeguarding subscribers, enterprise brands, and preserving network operator revenue streams.

According to a recent Juniper Research report: “Proofpoint’s Cloudmark division offers the industry's fastest and most accurate anti-spam, anti-phishing, anti-smishing, and anti-virus messaging security solutions for Mobile Network Operators, messaging providers such as CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service), MaaP (Messaging as a Platform) providers, and Internet Service Providers. Cloudmark’s products and solutions are proven to have a major impact on service provider infrastructure cost reduction; driving increased ARPU (Average Revenue Per User); improving end-customer satisfaction, and reducing end-customer churn related to phishing and spam.”

Proofpoint’s Cloudmark Platform for Mobile detects and mitigates all categories of mobile messaging abuse and threats across a service provider’s network. This is especially critical as the mobile threat landscape is expanding and evolving, and includes SMS, multimedia messaging service (MMS), rich communications service (RCS), and over-the-top (OTT) message providers. Fueling market growth are exceptionally high mobile message open rates (98 percent) and a response rate 7.5x that of email. This makes mobile messaging a preferred and growing channel for B2C communications.

“Our leadership placement in the Juniper Research SMS Firewall Index demonstrates our continued dedication to exceptional threat protection and increasing revenue for network operators by enabling the monetization and compliance of more application-to-person (A2P) based traffic and business-to-consumer (B2C) communication,” said Jacinta Tobin, vice president of Cloudmark Operations, Proofpoint. “The growth in MMS and RCS combined with increased traffic from CPaaS and MaaP solutions is changing the mobile landscape, creating new opportunities but also new attack vectors. This makes issues like grey traffic or grey routes more prevalent; causing operators to be increasingly concerned about revenue leakage and loss.”

To safeguard the mobile channel, Proofpoint combines the latest in attack and campaign categorization, machine learning, unique spam reporting platform, and the world’s largest Global Threat Intelligence Network to help stop a broad range of attacks and network threats. These threats include SMS phishing (smishing), spam, grey route abuse, and mobile malware. With Proofpoint, both enterprise brands and consumers enjoy enhanced protection from smishing, reduced spam and a better user experience. Mobile network operators (MNOs) in turn benefit from increased revenue through better monetization of A2P traffic, fewer subscriber complaints due to spam and nefarious content, and reduced subscriber attrition.

To download Juniper Research’s SMS Firewall Providers Positioning Index, please visit https://www.cloudmark.com/en/resources/analyst-reports/top-sms-firewal .... For more information on Proofpoint’s Cloudmark Platform for Mobile Messaging, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/solutions/mobile-message-security-soluti ....

About Proofpoint, Inc.
Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:
Kristy Campbell
Proofpoint, Inc.
(408) 850-4142
kcampbell@proofpoint.com




