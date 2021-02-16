IPG Photonics Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share data and percentages) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue $ 336.6 $ 306.6 10 % $ 1,200.7 $ 1,314.6 (9 )% Gross margin 43.6 % 40.5 % 44.9 % 46.1 % Operating income $ 65.2 $ 0.2 32,500 % $ 198.7 $ 233.8 (15 )% Operating margin 19.4 % 0.1 % 16.5 % 17.8 % Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ 49.3 $ (4.5 ) NM $ 159.6 $ 180.2 (11 )% Earnings per diluted share $ 0.92 $ (0.08 ) NM $ 2.97 $ 3.35 (11 )%

NM - Not meaningful

Management Comments

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results as we delivered revenue that was 10% higher than the fourth quarter 2019 and was above the top end of our guidance range," said Dr. Valentin Gapontsev, IPG Photonics' Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, book-to-bill was above one in the fourth quarter as we saw the traction in order flow continue from the third quarter. We are benefiting from the advantages of our leading-edge products, technology differentiation, low-cost production capabilities and global footprint. Although gross margin was reduced by 410 basis points by an additional inventory charge of $14 million, we still achieved a 310 basis point year-over-year increase in gross margin driven by an increase in revenue, product cost reductions, and product mix. Despite numerous challenges in 2020 from COVID-19, we ended the year with a strong performance and are very well positioned as we enter 2021."

Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue of $337 million increased 10% year over year. Materials processing, which is comprised of many different applications, accounted for 90% of total revenue, and increased 10% year over year primarily due to higher sales in cutting applications. Sales into other applications increased 12% year over year, driven by the strength in advanced applications and devices used in medical procedures.

Sales of high power continuous wave ("CW") lasers, representing 55% of total revenue, increased 17% year over year. These sales benefited from growth of ultra-high power fiber lasers (6 kilowatts of power or greater) which represented 56% of all high power CW laser sales. By region, sales increased 52% in China, and decreased 5% in Europe, 29% in Japan and 11% in North America on a year-over-year basis. During the fourth quarter, emerging product and application sales were 28% of total revenue and increased 22% year over year.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.92 increased by more than 100% year over year. The additional inventory charge that negatively impacted EPS was related to optical components that have been replaced by components with better performance. The effective tax rate in the quarter was 24%. During the fourth quarter, IPG generated $85 million in cash from operations and capital expenditures were $26 million. There was no stock repurchased during the quarter.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

"Bookings growth was strong across all our key geographies, building on the improvements that started in the third quarter. We believe we are starting to benefit more meaningfully from a stronger investment cycle driven by equipment upgrades, automation, the need for flexible processing and even improved efficiency. In total, fourth quarter book-to-bill was above 1. Our total backlog was $674 million, which comprised of $376 million of orders with firm shipment dates, and $298 million of frame agreements. While total backlog decreased by 3%, this was due to a 27% decrease in frame agreements. Importantly, orders with firm shipment dates increased by 32%. In addition, order flow for frame agreements, which are primarily booked in China, has been very strong in the first weeks of the year."

"While considerable macroeconomic uncertainty related to the pandemic remains, we are incrementally more optimistic in our outlook given the near-term trends we have seen in the last quarter. We continue to see sales improve in our core materials processing market and are excited about our ability to grow in other applications outside of cutting and welding, primarily in advanced applications, electric vehicle battery processing, micro-processing and medical. We have continued to execute admirably in these challenging times, and our strong balance sheet and free cash flow provide us ample flexibility to respond to business disruptions and maintain our leading competitive position," concluded Dr. Gapontsev.

For the first quarter of 2021, IPG expects revenue of $310 to $340 million. The Company expects the first quarter tax rate to be approximately 25%. IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.90 to $1.20, with 53.2 million basic common shares outstanding and 53.9 million diluted common shares outstanding. Financial guidance provided this quarter is subject to greater risk and uncertainty given the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated impacts on the global business environment, public health requirements and government mandates.

As discussed in more detail in the "Safe Harbor" passage of this news release, actual results may differ from this guidance due to various factors including, but not limited to, government and Company measures implemented to address the COVID-19 pandemic, product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition, tariffs, trade policy changes and general economic conditions. This guidance is based upon current market conditions and expectations, and is subject to the risks outlined in the Company's reports with the SEC, and assumes exchange rates relative to the U.S. Dollar of Euro 0.82, Russian Ruble 74, Japanese Yen 103 and Chinese Yuan 6.52, respectively.

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 336,630 $ 306,627 $ 1,200,724 $ 1,314,581 Cost of sales 189,751 182,424 661,728 708,372 Gross profit 146,879 124,203 538,996 606,209 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 17,242 18,838 70,583 77,745 Research and development 31,766 30,469 126,898 129,997 General and administrative 27,444 25,071 110,005 107,597 Goodwill impairment — 37,120 44,589 37,120 Impairment of long-lived assets and other restructuring charges — 7,130 1,177 7,130 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 5,186 5,332 (12,915 ) 12,827 Total operating expenses 81,638 123,960 340,337 372,416 Operating income 65,241 243 198,659 233,793 Other income, net: Interest income, net 173 2,501 6,270 14,238 Other income, net 182 216 763 345 Total other income 355 2,717 7,033 14,583 Income before provision of income taxes 65,596 2,960 205,692 248,376 Provision for income taxes 15,920 7,263 45,354 68,115 Net income (loss) 49,676 (4,303 ) 160,338 180,261 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 337 147 766 27 Net income (loss) attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ 49,339 $ (4,450 ) $ 159,572 $ 180,234 Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation per share: Basic $ 0.92 $ (0.08 ) $ 3.00 $ 3.40 Diluted $ 0.92 $ (0.08 ) $ 2.97 $ 3.35 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 53,187 52,916 53,186 53,061 Diluted 53,865 52,916 53,785 53,839









IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands, except share and

per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 876,231 $ 680,070 Short-term investments 514,835 502,546 Accounts receivable, net 264,321 238,479 Inventories 364,993 380,790 Prepaid income taxes 69,893 38,873 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,804 55,876 Total current assets 2,148,077 1,896,634 Deferred income taxes, net 43,197 31,395 Goodwill 41,366 82,092 Intangible assets, net 62,114 74,271 Property, plant and equipment, net 597,527 600,852 Other assets 43,419 45,192 Total assets $ 2,935,700 $ 2,730,436 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,810 $ 3,740 Accounts payable 25,748 27,329 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 176,740 149,782 Income taxes payable 8,280 11,053 Total current liabilities 214,578 191,904 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 92,854 98,121 Long-term debt, net of current portion 34,157 37,968 Total liabilities 341,589 327,993 Commitments and contingencies IPG Photonics Corporation equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 55,461,246 and 53,427,234 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2020; 54,743,227 and 53,010,875 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2019. 6 5 Treasury stock, at cost (2,034,012 and 1,732,352 shares held at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.) (303,614 ) (265,730 ) Additional paid-in capital 854,301 785,636 Retained earnings 2,188,191 2,028,734 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (146,065 ) (146,919 ) Total IPG Photonics Corporation equity 2,592,819 2,401,726 Non-controlling interests 1,292 717 Total equity 2,594,111 2,402,443 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,935,700 $ 2,730,436









IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 160,338 $ 180,261 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 94,554 96,268 Goodwill impairment 44,589 37,120 Impairment of long-lived assets 671 5,350 Provisions for inventory, warranty & bad debt 70,572 63,752 Other 11,366 32,198 Changes in assets and liabilities that used cash, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and accounts payable (14,964 ) (481 ) Inventories (39,900 ) (28,105 ) Other (41,891 ) (62,842 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 285,335 323,521 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (87,696 ) (133,536 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 889 661 Purchases of short-term and long-term investments (1,111,555 ) (760,300 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 1,099,224 768,078 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (429 ) (15,115 ) Other (7 ) 237 Net cash used in investing activities (99,574 ) (139,975 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term borrowings (3,740 ) (3,671 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock option and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards 33,194 7,336 Purchase of treasury stock, at cost (37,884 ) (40,732 ) Payment of purchase price holdback from business combination (1,650 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (10,080 ) (37,067 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 19,888 (7,853 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 195,569 138,626 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 682,984 544,358 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period 878,553 682,984 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,234 $ 2,683 Cash paid for income taxes $ 85,861 $ 116,951









IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Amortization of intangible assets: Cost of sales $ 1,166 $ 1,273 $ 4,728 $ 5,167 Sales and marketing 1,779 1,779 7,113 7,138 Research and development — 160 133 640 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 2,945 $ 3,212 $ 11,974 $ 12,945









IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION AND ACCOUNTING STANDARD IMPACTS TO NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Cost of sales $ 2,690 $ 2,443 $ 10,392 $ 9,249 Sales and marketing 1,120 908 4,395 3,815 Research and development 2,317 1,735 9,122 7,690 General and administrative 3,051 2,728 11,749 12,824 Total stock-based compensation 9,178 7,814 35,658 33,578 Tax effect of stock-based compensation (1,912 ) (2,007 ) (7,498 ) (8,128 ) Net stock-based compensation $ 7,266 $ 5,807 $ 28,160 $ 25,450





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Excess tax benefit on exercise of stock options included in net income $ 3,074 $ 645 $ 9,664 $ 5,114



