16.02.2021: Borregaard ASA



Borregaard's Board of Directors has decided to issue share options in accordance with the proxy given by the Annual General Meeting held on 15 June 2020. The total number of options issued is 249,000.

The options will expire after five years (16 February 2026), and may be exercised in the last two years. The strike price of the options is NOK 183.20. It is based on the volume weighted average share price during the first three trading days after the announcement of the 4th quarter 2020 results with an addition of 10%. The strike price will be adjusted for dividend and equity transactions. The maximum annual gain is limited to twice the annual base salary for the CEO, and equivalent to the annual base salary for the other option holders. At least 50% of the proceeds after tax must be used to purchase shares in the Company, and the purchased shares will be locked for a period of three years. The members of the Executive Management are expected to acquire shares until their shareholdings equal their annual base salary, and twice the base salary for the CEO.