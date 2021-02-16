Expeditors Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS Of $1.16

“We moved more freight in the fourth quarter of 2020 than in any other quarter in our history,” said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We set Company bests in airfreight tonnage and ocean containers shipped, as well as in revenue, operating income and net earnings. All 17,500 people in our international network performed at levels we have never experienced before and in one of the most challenging operating environments in our 40-year history. I cannot thank our people enough and am tremendously proud to be part of an organization capable of performing at these levels while facing so many disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I credit our strong knowledge-based culture and our ability to collectively work as one team as primary factors in our success.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced fourth quarter 2020 financial results including the following highlights compared to the same quarter of 2019:

“Air buy and sell rates were elevated and volatile during the quarter, and supply and demand remained severely out of alignment, as demand for certain goods, particularly from North Asia, drove record high air tonnage. Air capacity remained extremely tight, as passenger flights have not returned to anywhere near their pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. We anticipate that air supply/demand and pricing conditions are likely to remain unsettled well into 2021.

“Our ocean services business also experienced significant marketplace imbalance during the quarter, as demand soared and volumes increased, particularly on exports from North and South Asia, which drove higher average buy and sell rates. In addition, port congestion from labor and equipment shortages have significantly disrupted sailing schedules. We expect the pressure on buy rates to remain elevated until those conditions subside.

“In addition to our diverse workforce and our inclusive culture, our solid performance was largely based on the strength of our carrier relationships – both in air and ocean. Here, too, I applaud the extra focus and dedication of our people to keep those relationships strong and to secure available space for our customers in such unpredictable conditions. The marketplace remains very fluid. Despite some signs of improved COVID-19 conditions in certain parts of the world, supply chains continue to be disrupted. We remain focused on keeping our people safe, first and foremost, while continuing to serve our customers at the very highest level.”

Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “We also experienced strong growth in Customs Brokerage, Order Management, Transcon and Distribution, as our customers’ businesses improved and we on-boarded new customers. These latest results are particularly striking in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2019, when average sell rates had declined faster than our average buy rates, and both air and ocean volumes fell as slowing trade to and from China impacted overall freight movement around the globe just as the earliest effects of COVID-19 were being felt. While we are unable to predict how ongoing disruptions related to COVID-19 will affect our future operations or financial results going forward, we do not expect these unprecedented operating conditions to persist long-term. We will continue to make important investments in people, processes and technology, as well as to invest in our strategic efforts to explore new areas for profitable growth.”

Mr. Powell noted that the Company’s effective tax rate for the full year of 2020 was 27.0%, compared to 25.6% in 2019. Earnings of our international subsidiaries, which on average have higher effective tax rates when compared to U.S. Federal and State tax rates, were proportionally higher in 2020 than in the U.S.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, February 16, 2021

Financial Highlights for the Three and Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

(in 000's of US dollars except per share data) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Revenues $ 3,169,188 $ 2,044,941 55 % $ 10,116,481 $ 8,175,426 24 % Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1 $ 2,340,603 $ 1,398,638 67 % $ 7,188,790 $ 5,538,958 30 % Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 546,774 $ 465,963 17 % $ 1,987,254 $ 1,869,776 6 % Operating income $ 281,811 $ 180,340 56 % $ 940,437 $ 766,692 23 % Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 198,620 $ 137,326 45 % $ 696,140 $ 590,395 18 % Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.16 $ 0.79 47 % $ 4.07 $ 3.39 20 % Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.17 $ 0.81 44 % $ 4.14 $ 3.45 20 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 171,692 173,401 170,896 174,209 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 169,473 170,339 168,333 170,899

1 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 2 Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

The twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes the effect of changing our presentation of certain import services from a net to a gross basis and our revised presentation of destination services that started in the second quarter of 2019, which increased revenues and directly related operating expenses in customs brokerage and other services but did not change operating income.

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we repurchased 0.2 million and 4.6 million shares of common stock at an average price of $90.81 and $72.26 per share, respectively. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, we repurchased 1.2 million and 5.3 million shares of common stock at an average price of $73.89 and $72.91 per share, respectively.

Employee Full-time Equivalents as of December 31, 2020 2019 North America 6,724 6,905 Europe 3,492 3,459 North Asia 2,398 2,488 South Asia 1,631 1,697 Middle East, Africa and India 1,497 1,548 Latin America 784 855 Information Systems 983 961 Corporate 399 384 Total 17,908 18,297

Fourth quarter year-over-year

percentage increase in: Airfreight

kilos Ocean freight

FEU 2020 October 5 % 15 % November 12 % 20 % December 13 % 21 % Quarter 10 % 19 %

Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements,” such as statements relating to management’s views with respect to future events and underlying assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements such as our expectations of continued volatility in air pricing, ongoing pressure for elevated buy rates in the ocean services business, that the COVID-19-related operating conditions will not continue long-term, and that the Company expects to continue making investments in people, processes and technology. Future financial performance could differ materially because of factors such as: our ability to perform at these levels while facing several disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including employee retention and their health and safety; our ability to execute during port congestion due to labor and equipment shortages and disrupted sailing schedules; the timing of passenger flights returning close to their pre-COVID-19 levels; the impact on our ocean volumes; continued volatility in airfreight and ocean buy and sell rates; our access to carrier capacity; our ability to keep our global offices open and operating; our ability to execute our business continuity plans; the strength of our financial position and our ability to continue to make investments in our strategic initiatives; our ability to remain a strong, healthy, unified and resilient organization; and the future impact of changes in the mix of domestic and foreign income on our effective tax rate. The COVID-19 pandemic could have the effect of heightening many of the other risks described in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, without limitation, those related to the success of our strategy and desire to maintain historical unitary profitability, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to manage costs, interruptions to our information technology systems, the ability of third-party providers to perform and potential litigation as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors are discussed in the Company’s regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law.

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,527,791 $ 1,230,491 Accounts receivable, net 1,998,055 1,315,091 Deferred contract costs 327,448 131,783 Other 110,250 92,558 Total current assets 3,963,544 2,769,923 Property and equipment, net 506,425 499,344 Operating lease right-of-use assets 432,723 390,035 Goodwill 7,927 7,927 Deferred federal and state income taxes, net — 8,034 Other assets, net 16,884 16,621 Total assets $ 4,927,503 $ 3,691,884 Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,136,859 $ 735,695 Accrued expenses, primarily salaries and related costs 257,021 189,446 Contract liabilities 379,722 154,183 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 74,004 65,367 Federal, state and foreign income taxes 45,437 23,627 Total current liabilities 1,893,043 1,168,318 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 364,185 326,347 Deferred federal and state income taxes, net 7,048 — Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, authorized 640,000. Issued and outstanding: 169,294 shares at December 31, 2020 and 169,622 shares at December 31, 2019 1,693 1,696 Additional paid-in capital 157,496 3,203 Retained earnings 2,600,201 2,321,316 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (99,753 ) (131,187 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,659,637 2,195,028 Noncontrolling interest 3,590 2,191 Total equity 2,663,227 2,197,219 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,927,503 $ 3,691,884

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Airfreight services $ 1,547,223 $ 757,954 $ 4,784,402 $ 2,929,882 Ocean freight and ocean services 755,250 519,730 2,353,247 2,217,554 Customs brokerage and other services 866,715 767,257 2,978,832 3,027,990 Total revenues 3,169,188 2,044,941 10,116,481 8,175,426 Operating Expenses: Airfreight services 1,228,254 569,282 3,679,185 2,143,999 Ocean freight and ocean services 577,600 378,801 1,762,754 1,613,646 Customs brokerage and other services 534,749 450,555 1,746,851 1,781,313 Salaries and related 427,344 352,723 1,538,104 1,422,315 Rent and occupancy 43,480 41,775 169,863 166,182 Depreciation and amortization 14,339 12,494 56,959 50,950 Selling and promotion 4,135 11,150 18,436 44,002 Other 57,476 47,821 203,892 186,327 Total operating expenses 2,887,377 1,864,601 9,176,044 7,408,734 Operating income 281,811 180,340 940,437 766,692 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 1,545 4,680 10,415 22,803 Other, net 551 477 5,712 6,299 Other income, net 2,096 5,157 16,127 29,102 Earnings before income taxes 283,907 185,497 956,564 795,794 Income tax expense 84,382 47,749 258,350 203,778 Net earnings 199,525 137,748 698,214 592,016 Less net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest 905 422 2,074 1,621 Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 198,620 $ 137,326 $ 696,140 $ 590,395 Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.16 $ 0.79 $ 4.07 $ 3.39 Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.17 $ 0.81 $ 4.14 $ 3.45 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 171,692 173,401 170,896 174,209 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 169,473 170,339 168,333 170,899

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 199,525 $ 137,748 $ 698,214 $ 592,016 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Provisions for losses (recoveries) on accounts receivable 977 (454 ) 5,584 (1 ) Deferred income tax expense 5,499 4,499 8,371 4,482 Stock compensation expense 17,407 12,182 62,498 61,543 Depreciation and amortization 14,339 12,494 56,959 50,950 Other, net 490 129 3,960 941 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (372,753 ) 19,744 (647,193 ) 265,919 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 228,555 (40,788 ) 430,495 (181,987 ) (Increase) decrease in deferred contract costs (89,560 ) 261 (189,447 ) 28,811 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 105,455 (164 ) 217,699 (37,097 ) Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable, net 19,146 14,812 8,502 (18,472 ) Decrease (increase) in other, net 12,612 4,783 (630 ) 4,830 Net cash from operating activities 141,692 165,246 655,012 771,935 Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (10,124 ) (9,079 ) (47,543 ) (47,022 ) Other, net 553 (518 ) 1,516 1,007 Net cash from investing activities (9,571 ) (9,597 ) (46,027 ) (46,015 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 12,329 28,055 186,345 148,245 Repurchases of common stock (18,162 ) (92,138 ) (332,387 ) (389,060 ) Dividends Paid (88,114 ) (85,369 ) (174,929 ) (170,553 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards — — (10,566 ) (6,674 ) Net cash from financing activities (93,947 ) (149,452 ) (331,537 ) (418,042 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 24,107 8,324 19,852 (1,122 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 62,281 14,521 297,300 306,756 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,465,510 1,215,970 1,230,491 923,735 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,527,791 $ 1,230,491 $ 1,527,791 $ 1,230,491 Taxes Paid: Income taxes $ 59,607 $ 25,914 $ 239,849 $ 222,083

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Business Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) UNITED

STATES OTHER

NORTH

AMERICA LATIN

AMERICA NORTH

ASIA SOUTH

ASIA EUROPE MIDDLE

EAST,

AFRICA

AND

INDIA ELIMI-

NATIONS CONSOLI-

DATED For the three months ended December 31, 2020: Revenues1 $ 800,663 94,153 41,527 1,300,215 329,050 458,012 146,596 (1,028 ) 3,169,188 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses2 $ 460,288 60,625 23,422 1,103,063 256,677 325,878 111,179 (529 ) 2,340,603 Salaries and other operating expenses3 $ 245,721 26,367 11,894 96,498 40,251 101,631 24,905 (493 ) 546,774 Operating income $ 94,654 7,161 6,211 100,654 32,122 30,503 10,512 (6 ) 281,811 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,532,324 186,204 85,085 876,856 272,106 752,589 240,984 (18,645 ) 4,927,503 Capital expenditures $ 3,328 194 66 417 1,229 2,976 1,914 — 10,124 Depreciation and amortization $ 9,235 498 284 1,283 493 2,091 455 — 14,339 Equity $ 1,928,945 67,243 32,273 241,155 121,411 196,637 114,369 (38,806 ) 2,663,227 For the three months ended December 31, 2019: Revenues1 $ 678,979 89,370 38,925 615,401 188,278 327,879 107,104 (995 ) 2,044,941 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses2 $ 386,114 54,372 23,148 495,267 137,231 227,248 75,813 (555 ) 1,398,638 Salaries and other operating expenses3 $ 223,703 25,371 14,170 62,813 30,154 83,734 26,459 (441 ) 465,963 Operating income $ 69,162 9,627 1,607 57,321 20,893 16,897 4,832 1 180,340 Identifiable assets at period end $ 1,978,307 153,813 72,677 538,526 178,336 551,576 219,953 (1,304 ) 3,691,884 Capital expenditures $ 5,122 844 485 600 323 1,216 489 — 9,079 Depreciation and amortization $ 7,581 494 324 1,227 449 1,945 474 — 12,494 Equity $ 1,521,059 65,100 29,148 247,725 94,727 159,308 114,726 (34,574 ) 2,197,219

UNITED

STATES OTHER

NORTH

AMERICA LATIN

AMERICA NORTH

ASIA SOUTH

ASIA EUROPE MIDDLE

EAST,

AFRICA

AND

INDIA ELIMI-

NATIONS CONSOLI-

DATED For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020: Revenues1 $ 2,776,546 328,427 156,163 3,838,332 989,633 1,544,130 487,011 (3,761 ) 10,116,481 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses2 $ 1,568,461 192,875 93,249 3,157,086 738,648 1,080,741 359,682 (1,952 ) 7,188,790 Salaries and other operating expenses3 $ 877,117 100,687 48,114 332,978 149,269 375,900 104,968 (1,779 ) 1,987,254 Operating income $ 330,968 34,865 14,800 348,268 101,716 87,489 22,361 (30 ) 940,437 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,532,324 186,204 85,085 876,856 272,106 752,589 240,984 (18,645 ) 4,927,503 Capital expenditures $ 31,604 1,886 564 2,202 2,264 6,394 2,629 — 47,543 Depreciation and amortization $ 37,081 1,946 1,194 4,961 1,876 8,029 1,872 — 56,959 Equity $ 1,928,945 67,243 32,273 241,155 121,411 196,637 114,369 (38,806 ) 2,663,227 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019: Revenues1 $ 2,712,067 354,405 150,202 2,494,556 743,406 1,280,669 443,487 (3,366 ) 8,175,426 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses2 $ 1,528,815 212,369 87,297 1,970,662 544,873 884,968 311,997 (2,023 ) 5,538,958 Salaries and other operating expenses3 $ 859,946 101,654 55,512 271,594 127,478 342,073 112,844 (1,325 ) 1,869,776 Operating income $ 323,306 40,382 7,393 252,300 71,055 53,628 18,646 (18 ) 766,692 Identifiable assets at period end $ 1,978,307 153,813 72,677 538,526 178,336 551,576 219,953 (1,304 ) 3,691,884 Capital expenditures $ 28,666 2,353 1,556 1,767 1,558 9,231 1,891 — 47,022 Depreciation and amortization $ 31,049 1,881 1,489 5,263 1,912 7,398 1,958 — 50,950 Equity $ 1,521,059 65,100 29,148 247,725 94,727 159,308 114,726 (34,574 ) 2,197,219

1 In 2019, the Company revised its process to record the transfer, between its geographic operating segments, of revenues and the directly related cost of transportation and other expenses for freight service transactions between Company origin and destination locations. This change better aligns revenue reporting with the location where the services are performed, as well as the transactional reporting being developed as part of the Company’s new accounting systems and processes. The change in presentation had no impact on consolidated or segment operating income. The 2019 results also include the effect of changing the presentation of certain import services from a net to a gross basis, which increased segment revenues and directly related operating expenses but did not change operating income. The impact of these changes on reported segment revenues was immaterial and prior year segment revenues have not been revised. 2 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 3 Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

