Pennsylvania American Water Invested $400 Million Statewide in 2020

“Our goal at Pennsylvania American Water is to provide safe, reliable, environmentally responsible water and wastewater service to the 2.4 million Pennsylvanians who rely on us,” said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water. “From source to tap and back to the source again, our team of professionals works hard to maintain and improve our facilities to keep them operating efficiently, meeting regulatory standards and delivering high quality water and wastewater service. I am so proud of our team for achieving these results while operating under new protocols to protect the health and safety of each other and our customers during this unprecedented year.”

Pennsylvania American Water announced today its end-of-year investment total and system improvement recap for 2020. In just 12 months, the company invested $400 million to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure across the Commonwealth – delivering on its significant capital investment plan despite the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Each year, Pennsylvania American Water invests hundreds of millions of dollars in its infrastructure to maintain and upgrade treatment and distribution (pipeline) systems. This includes improvements to treatment plants, wells, tanks, pump stations, pipes, valves, fire hydrants and metering equipment to sustain current operations while supporting resiliency for the future.

Pennsylvania American Water customers can see how the company put their monthly bills to work in 2020 on the company’s 2020 Infrastructure Upgrade Map. This web-based user-friendly map provides public transparency to how the company is investing in water main replacement projects throughout its service area as part of its overall system improvements.

“This year’s investments demonstrate our continued commitment to constantly replace and upgrade aging water infrastructure so that clean, safe water is there when you need it,” Doran continued. “Not only are these investments critical to the public’s health and safety, but they also support the economic health of the communities we serve. Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, more than 15 total jobs are generated throughout the economy, which means our investment in 2020 alone supported more than 6,200 jobs across the Commonwealth amidst a global pandemic.”