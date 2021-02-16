 

John Lawrence joins CyberFuels, Inc. and CyberFuels Gateway Terminal as President

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EncounterCare Solutions, Inc. (OTC BB: ECSL) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that John Lawrence has joined ECSL as President of its wholly owned subsidiaries, CyberFuels, Inc. and CyberFuels Gateway Terminal effective February 15, 2021. Most recently, Mr. Lawrence served as an Assistant Vice President at Bank of America and Director of Business Development at Florida Fuel Connection. Mr. Lawrence was also able to successfully hone his entrepreneurial skills as a co-owner of one of the nation’s largest independent mortgage brokerage companies where he employed approximately 350 employees.

Mr. Lawrence has over 30 years of experience starting his career at Hess Corporation and other leading fuel and financial companies engaging with leaders in energy and finance. He has been instrumental in building traditional fuel and Biofuel supply sources for the State of Florida and with this new position can enhance the growth, supply, storage, and distribution of CyberFuels patented product “Dynamo”, as well as make available a new multi-storage facility for both current and alternative fuels to Florida and the southeast U.S. Mr. Lawrence has relationships throughout the Fuel industry with regards to distribution and storage, including by rail and sea, which will be integral given CyberFuels’ expected purchase of a Terminal port and rail connection in the State of Florida, and extensive experience with financing firms and funds that have offered contracts for funding within the energy, fuel, and transportation industries.

Ronald Mills, CEO believes that John’s industry knowledge, financial expertise, and relationship skills make him the ideal candidate to lead this Company into its next phase of growth through its CyberFuels suite of products. “We believe that there is a tremendous opportunity to expand the alternative fuels market through our EcoFlex96 patented product that saves consumers money at the pump, reduces emissions by up to 20%, is better for your engine, and produces better miles per gallon than current fossil fuels,” said Ron Mills, CEO. Mr. Mills continued, “In the meantime, we can improve upon the depleted storage capacity currently being experienced in the fast growing state of Florida.”

