 

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Welcomes 11 Provenance Hotel Members

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 16:30  |  51   |   |   

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) is proud to welcome 11 member hotels from the prestigious Provenance collection, one of Curator’s six founding members. These boutique lifestyle properties span cities across the United States, ranging from Hotel Lucia in Portland, Oregon, to The Old No. 77 Hotel in New Orleans, and are now members of Curator’s growing portfolio. Curator’s founding members represent an exceptional collection of 120+ independent lifestyle hotels and resorts, with many more poised to participate over the coming months.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005302/en/

“As the demand for independent hotels continues to evolve, Provenance is honored to join Curator during a crucial time for the hospitality industry. Each of our hotels has a distinct identity, distilled from the culture within our communities. Curator allows us to maintain that individuality while unlocking valuable resources that enhance efficiencies to maintain our best-in-class service,” said Gordon Sondland, Chairman and Chief Development Officer of Provenance.

Since its November 2020 launch, Curator’s one-of-a-kind, owner-centric hospitality platform has experienced substantial interest from the marketplace as independent hotels focus on ways to be more cost-effective in the current environment. An increasing number of independent hotels are searching for cost efficiencies to strengthen their bottom line. Curator gives its members the power to compete together to lower costs without changing how they choose to operate their businesses.

“Curator is addressing the increasing demand for one-of-a-kind travel experiences, boosting independent hotels’ performance and ultimately lifting the industry as a whole. It has been incredible to see like-minded properties come together for a greater benefit,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator. “We are delighted to welcome these distinguished hotels, each with their own unique guest experiences, to the Curator collection. We look forward to inviting them to tap into the resources they need to thrive in this unpredictable hospitality landscape.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Welcomes 11 Provenance Hotel Members Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) is proud to welcome 11 member hotels from the prestigious Provenance collection, one of Curator’s six founding members. These boutique lifestyle properties span cities across the United States, ranging …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against bluebird bio, Inc. and ...
Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for ...
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Exercise In Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option and Subsequent Closing of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
05.02.21
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
03.02.21
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Launches Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
03.02.21
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Executes Contract to Sell Sir Francis Drake
25.01.21
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Monetization of Rooftop Wireless Leases and Provides Update on Fourth Quarter Operating Performance