Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Welcomes 11 Provenance Hotel Members

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) is proud to welcome 11 member hotels from the prestigious Provenance collection, one of Curator’s six founding members. These boutique lifestyle properties span cities across the United States, ranging from Hotel Lucia in Portland, Oregon, to The Old No. 77 Hotel in New Orleans, and are now members of Curator’s growing portfolio. Curator’s founding members represent an exceptional collection of 120+ independent lifestyle hotels and resorts, with many more poised to participate over the coming months.

“As the demand for independent hotels continues to evolve, Provenance is honored to join Curator during a crucial time for the hospitality industry. Each of our hotels has a distinct identity, distilled from the culture within our communities. Curator allows us to maintain that individuality while unlocking valuable resources that enhance efficiencies to maintain our best-in-class service,” said Gordon Sondland, Chairman and Chief Development Officer of Provenance.

Since its November 2020 launch, Curator’s one-of-a-kind, owner-centric hospitality platform has experienced substantial interest from the marketplace as independent hotels focus on ways to be more cost-effective in the current environment. An increasing number of independent hotels are searching for cost efficiencies to strengthen their bottom line. Curator gives its members the power to compete together to lower costs without changing how they choose to operate their businesses.

“Curator is addressing the increasing demand for one-of-a-kind travel experiences, boosting independent hotels’ performance and ultimately lifting the industry as a whole. It has been incredible to see like-minded properties come together for a greater benefit,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator. “We are delighted to welcome these distinguished hotels, each with their own unique guest experiences, to the Curator collection. We look forward to inviting them to tap into the resources they need to thrive in this unpredictable hospitality landscape.”