Lattice Semiconductor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Jim Anderson, president and CEO, said, "Profitability increased significantly for the full year 2020, as we continued to execute on our strategy. We saw double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in our two largest markets, communications and computing, and industrial and automotive, which are long-term growth drivers. We executed well on our hardware and software roadmaps, with the successful launch of two new Nexus products and three new software products. We are pleased with the momentum we are building with our customers and look to accelerate the Company's growth moving forward."

Sherri Luther, CFO, said, "We expanded diluted earnings per share by 6.3% on a GAAP basis for the full year 2020 compared to the full year 2019, and 16.9% on a non-GAAP basis, as we continued to drive profit expansion. With approximately $92 million in cash generated from operations for the full year 2020, we further strengthened our balance sheet ending the year with a positive net cash position."

Selected Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Comparisons (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Financial Results (unaudited) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 Q/Q Y/Y FY 2020 FY 2019 FY/FY Revenue $ 107,173 $ 103,042 $ 100,237 4.0% 6.9% $ 408,120 $ 404,093 1.0% Gross Margin % 60.5 % 60.5 % 59.2 % — 130 bps 60.1 % 59.0 % 110 bps R&D Expense % 21.1 % 21.8 % 19.5 % (70) bps 160 bps 21.9 % 19.5 % 240 bps SG&A Expense % 22.9 % 23.1 % 20.9 % (20) bps 200 bps 23.4 % 20.4 % 300 bps Operating Expense $ 47,529 $ 49,492 $ 43,802 (4.0)% 8.5% $ 192,940 $ 179,381 7.6% Operating Income $ 17,332 $ 12,814 $ 15,491 35.3% 11.9% $ 52,366 $ 59,041 (11.3)% Net Income $ 15,989 $ 12,607 $ 13,987 26.8% 14.3% $ 47,392 $ 43,493 9.0% Net Income per Share - Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $0.03 $0.02 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $0.02 Net Income per Share - Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $0.02 $0.01 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $0.02

Non-GAAP Financial Results (unaudited) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 Q/Q Y/Y FY 2020 FY 2019 FY/FY Revenue $ 107,173 $ 103,042 $ 100,237 4.0% 6.9% $ 408,120 $ 404,093 1.0% Gross Margin % 61.6 % 61.5 % 59.6 % 10 bps 200 bps 61.0 % 59.3 % 170 bps R&D Expense % 18.5 % 19.0 % 17.9 % (50) bps 60 bps 19.2 % 18.1 % 110 bps SG&A Expense % 16.5 % 16.0 % 17.4 % 50 bps (90) bps 16.6 % 17.5 % (90) bps Operating Expense $ 37,475 $ 36,008 $ 35,343 4.1% 6.0% $ 146,230 $ 144,705 1.1% Operating Income $ 28,490 $ 27,320 $ 24,390 4.3% 16.8% $ 102,894 $ 94,801 8.5% Net Income $ 27,540 $ 26,635 $ 22,897 3.4% 20.3% $ 97,920 $ 81,488 20.2% Net Income per Share - Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $— $0.03 $ 0.72 $ 0.62 $0.10 Net Income per Share - Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $— $0.02 $ 0.69 $ 0.59 $0.10

2020 Highlights:

• Gross Margin and Profit Expansion: Gross margin increased 110 basis points on a GAAP basis and 170 basis points on a non-GAAP basis for the full year 2020 compared to the full year 2019. Net income on a GAAP basis increased from 10.8% to 11.6%, and increased from 20.2% to 24.0% on a non-GAAP basis. • Strengthened Balance Sheet: Lattice ended 2020 with a net cash balance for the first time in six years, while repurchasing approximately 400,000 of the company's common shares for approximately $15 million under its stock buyback program. • Launched Two New Lattice Nexus Devices: As promised and on schedule, the company launched the Lattice Certus-NX, our general-purpose FPGA, and the Lattice Mach-NX second-generation security FPGA. • Launched Three New Software Products: Expanded the company's software solutions portfolio with the introduction of the Lattice mVision solutions stack for low power embedded vision design, the Lattice Propel embedded system design environment, and the Lattice Sentry solution stack for Platform Firmware Resilience (PFR). • Recognized with 2020 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award: Lattice received the 2020 Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award among peer companies with annual revenue of $100 million to $500 million.

Business Outlook - First Quarter of 2021:

• Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be between $106 million and $114 million. • Gross margin percentage for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be 61.5% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis. • Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 are expected to be between $38 million and $39 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to the outlook for the first quarter of 2021, certain items that affect GAAP measurement of financial measures are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Consequently, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP measurement for guidance or a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP for the quarter. Additional information regarding the reasons the Company uses non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below, following the GAAP financial information.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 2, September 26, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2020 2019 2021 2019 Revenue $ 107,173 $ 103,042 $ 100,237 $ 408,120 $ 404,093 Cost of sales 42,312 40,736 40,944 162,814 165,671 Gross margin 64,861 62,306 59,293 245,306 238,422 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,633 22,439 19,543 89,223 78,617 Selling, general, and administrative 24,534 23,758 20,924 95,331 82,542 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 603 603 3,390 4,449 13,558 Restructuring (241 ) 2,692 (55 ) 3,937 4,664 Total operating expenses 47,529 49,492 43,802 192,940 179,381 Income from operations 17,332 12,814 15,491 52,366 59,041 Interest expense (788 ) (792 ) (1,184 ) (3,702 ) (11,731 ) Other expense, net (125 ) (70 ) (228 ) (208 ) (2,245 ) Income before income taxes 16,419 11,952 14,079 48,456 45,065 Income tax expense (benefit) 430 (655 ) 92 1,064 1,572 Net income $ 15,989 $ 12,607 $ 13,987 $ 47,392 $ 43,493 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 136,104 135,598 133,691 135,220 132,471 Diluted 141,713 141,524 138,196 141,276 137,274

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,332 $ 118,081 Accounts receivable, net 64,581 64,917 Inventories, net 64,599 54,980 Other current assets 22,331 24,452 Total current assets 333,843 262,430 Property and equipment, net 39,666 39,230 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,178 23,591 Intangible assets, net 6,321 6,977 Goodwill 267,514 267,514 Deferred income taxes 577 478 Other long-term assets 9,968 11,796 $ 680,067 $ 612,016 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,530 $ 44,350 Accrued expenses 21,411 20,591 Accrued payroll obligations 18,028 13,404 Current portion of long-term debt 12,762 21,474 Total current liabilities 79,731 99,819 Long-term debt, net of current portion 157,934 125,072 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 18,906 21,438 Other long-term liabilities 39,069 38,028 Total liabilities 295,640 284,357 Stockholders' equity 384,427 327,659 $ 680,067 $ 612,016

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 47,392 $ 43,493 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,140 33,056 Stock-based compensation expense 40,372 18,899 Other non-cash adjustments 6,104 10,294 Net changes in assets and liabilities (27,321 ) 18,395 Net cash provided by operating activities 91,687 124,137 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (12,121 ) (15,590 ) Other investing activities (8,747 ) 54 Net cash used in investing activities (20,868 ) (15,536 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 50,000 206,500 Cash paid for debt issuance costs — (2,086 ) Repayment of long-term debt (26,250 ) (321,408 ) Purchase of treasury stock (14,989 ) — Net cash flows related to stock compensation exercises (16,862 ) 7,082 Net cash used in financing activities (8,101 ) (109,912 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash 1,533 341 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 64,251 (970 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 118,081 119,051 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 182,332 $ 118,081 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information and non-cash investing and financing activities: Interest paid $ 3,700 $ 10,995 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 1,868 $ 3,393

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Supplemental Historical Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 2, September 26, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2020 2019 2021 2019 Balance Sheet Information A/R Days Revenue Outstanding (DSO) 55 65 59 Inventory Days (DIO) 139 133 123 Revenue% (by Geography) Asia 77 % 77 % 73 % 75 % 74 % Americas 15 % 15 % 11 % 15 % 14 % Europe (incl. Africa) 8 % 8 % 16 % 10 % 12 % Revenue% (by End Market) Communications and Computing 43 % 43 % 38 % 43 % 39 % Industrial and Automotive 43 % 41 % 39 % 41 % 37 % Consumer 10 % 10 % 18 % 11 % 19 % Licensing and Services 4 % 6 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Revenue% (by Channel) Distribution 88 % 82 % 84 % 83 % 82 % Direct 12 % 18 % 16 % 17 % 18 %

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 2, September 26, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2020 2019 2021 2019 Gross Margin Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin $ 64,861 $ 62,306 $ 59,293 $ 245,306 $ 238,422 Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 1,104 1,022 440 3,818 1,422 Inventory adjustment related to restructured operations — — — — (338 ) Non-GAAP Gross margin $ 65,965 $ 63,328 $ 59,733 $ 249,124 $ 239,506

Gross Margin % Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin % 60.5 % 60.5 % 59.2 % 60.1 % 59.0 % Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin adjustments 1.1 % 1.0 % 0.4 % 0.9 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP Gross margin % 61.6 % 61.5 % 59.6 % 61.0 % 59.3 %

Research and Development Expense % (R&D Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP R&D Expense % 21.1 % 21.8 % 19.5 % 21.9 % 19.5 % Stock-based compensation - R&D (1) (2.6 )% (2.8 )% (1.6 )% (2.7 )% (1.4 )% Non-GAAP R&D Expense % 18.5 % 19.0 % 17.9 % 19.2 % 18.1 %

Selling, General, and Administrative Expense % (SG&A Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP SG&A Expense % 22.9 % 23.1 % 20.9 % 23.4 % 20.4 % Stock-based compensation - SG&A (1) (6.4 )% (7.1 )% (3.5 )% (6.8 )% (2.9 )% Non-GAAP SG&A Expense % 16.5 % 16.0 % 17.4 % 16.6 % 17.5 %

Operating Expenses Reconciliation GAAP Operating expenses $ 47,529 $ 49,492 $ 43,802 $ 192,940 $ 179,381 Stock-based compensation - operations (1) (9,692 ) (10,189 ) (5,124 ) (38,324 ) (17,477 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (603 ) (603 ) (3,390 ) (4,449 ) (13,558 ) Restructuring charges 241 (2,692 ) 55 (3,937 ) (4,664 ) Impairment of acquired intangible assets — — — — 1,023 Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 37,475 $ 36,008 $ 35,343 $ 146,230 $ 144,705

(1) The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 2, September 26, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2020 2019 2021 2019 Income from Operations Reconciliation GAAP Income from operations $ 17,332 $ 12,814 $ 15,491 $ 52,366 $ 59,041 Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 1,104 1,022 440 3,818 1,422 Inventory adjustment related to restructured operations — — — — (338 ) Stock-based compensation - operations (1) 9,692 10,189 5,124 38,324 17,477 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 603 603 3,390 4,449 13,558 Restructuring charges (241 ) 2,692 (55 ) 3,937 4,664 Impairment of acquired intangible assets — — — — (1,023 ) Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 28,490 $ 27,320 $ 24,390 $ 102,894 $ 94,801

Income from Operations % Reconciliation GAAP Income from operations % 16.2 % 12.4 % 15.5 % 12.8 % 14.6 % Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating adjustments 10.4 % 14.1 % 8.8 % 12.4 % 8.9 % Non-GAAP Income from operations % 26.6 % 26.5 % 24.3 % 25.2 % 23.5 %

Other Expense Reconciliation GAAP Other expense $ (125 ) $ (70 ) $ (228 ) $ (208 ) $ (2,245 ) Loss on refinancing of long-term debt — — — — 2,235 Non-GAAP Other expense $ (125 ) $ (70 ) $ (228 ) $ (208 ) $ (10 )

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Reconciliation GAAP Income tax expense (benefit) $ 430 $ (655 ) $ 92 $ 1,064 $ 1,572 Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2) (393 ) 478 (11 ) — — Non-GAAP Income tax expense (benefit) $ 37 $ (177 ) $ 81 $ 1,064 $ 1,572

(1) The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses. (2) We calculate non-GAAP tax expense by applying our tax provision model to year-to-date and projected income after adjusting for non-GAAP items. The difference between calculated values for GAAP and non-GAAP tax expense has been included as the “Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.”

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 2, September 26, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2020 2019 2021 2019 Net Income Reconciliation GAAP Net income $ 15,989 $ 12,607 $ 13,987 $ 47,392 $ 43,493 Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 1,104 1,022 440 3,818 1,422 Inventory adjustment related to restructured operations — — — — (338 ) Stock-based compensation - operations (1) 9,692 10,189 5,124 38,324 17,477 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 603 603 3,390 4,449 13,558 Restructuring charges (241 ) 2,692 (55 ) 3,937 4,664 Impairment of acquired intangible assets — — — — (1,023 ) Loss on refinancing of long-term debt — — — — 2,235 Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2) 393 (478 ) 11 — — Non-GAAP Net income $ 27,540 $ 26,635 $ 22,897 $ 97,920 $ 81,488

Net Income Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Net income per share - basic $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.08 0.11 0.07 0.37 0.29 Non-GAAP Net income per share - basic $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.72 $ 0.62 GAAP Net income per share - diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.08 0.10 0.07 0.35 0.27 Non-GAAP Net income per share - diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 $ 0.59 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 136,104 135,598 133,691 135,220 132,471 Diluted 141,713 141,524 138,196 141,276 137,274

(1) The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses. (2) We calculate non-GAAP tax expense by applying our tax provision model to year-to-date and projected income after adjusting for non-GAAP items. The difference between calculated values for GAAP and non-GAAP tax expense has been included as the “Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.”

