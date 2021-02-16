Lumos Pharma Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Lumos Pharma appoints new Board member, An van Es-Johansson, M.D., with wealth of experience in rare diseases

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced the appointment of An van Es-Johansson, M.D., to its Board of Directors, effective immediately, where she will serve as a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee. Dr. van Es-Johansson brings over 30 years of experience in executive and clinical development roles in the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. van Es-Johansson will succeed Emmett Cunningham who is resigning his Board position to focus on other professional obligations in his managerial role at Blackstone Life Sciences.



“We are excited to welcome Dr. An van Es-Johansson to our Board,” said Rick Hawkins, CEO, President and Chairman. “Dr. van Es-Johansson’s clinical and corporate experience focused on growth hormone disorders and other rare diseases will be of immense value to Lumos Pharma as we pursue our clinical and business development programs targeting this same area. We also greatly appreciate Emmett Cunningham’s tenure as a Lumos Pharma Board member. His guidance served Lumos Pharma well, particularly through our transition last year to a publicly listed company, and we wish Emmett the very best in his ventures hereafter.”

“I am pleased to have been able to assist the company in advancing its clinical and corporate strategy,” commented Emmett Cunningham. “Dr. van Es-Johansson’s extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry will be an asset to the Lumos Board, and I feel confident that she will guide the company successfully through its next stage of development.”

Dr. An van Es-Johansson is the Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development for AlzeCure Pharma, a Swedish pharmaceutical company with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease and will transition to a Senior Advisor role on March 1, 2021. Dr. van Es-Johansson’s early work in the life science industry focused on the clinical development of recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH) therapeutics for Turner Syndrome and other endocrine disorders at both Eli Lily and Pharmacia Upjohn. From 2005-2018, Dr. van Es-Johansson served in a range of executive roles of increasing responsibility at Sobi, an international rare disease company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Dr. van Es-Johansson has leadership experience within large pharmaceutical and smaller biotechnology companies, including Roche, Active Biotech, and BioStratum. From 2004-2016 she was a member of the Scientific Advisory board for Uppsala Bio and currently serves on the Board of Directors at Medivir AB, Savara Pharmaceuticals, PLUS Therapeutics, and Agendia BV. Dr. van Es-Johansson received a M.D. from Erasmus University, Rotterdam, The Netherlands.