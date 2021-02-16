 

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on March 17, 2021

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared first quarter 2021 preferred stock dividends.

In accordance with the terms of its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51563 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock.

In accordance with the terms of its 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its Series B Preferred Stock.

In accordance with the terms of its 8.000% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its Series C Preferred Stock.

Dividends for the Series A Preferred Stock, the Series B Preferred Stock, and the Series C Preferred Stock are payable on March 17, 2021 to preferred shareholders of record on February 26, 2021.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS and Credit Investments. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm manages approximately $43 billion as of December 31, 2020 with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 550 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

Source: AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.



