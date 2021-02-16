 

Voya Financial Earns No. 5 Ranking on Barron’s 2021 List of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), earned the No. 5 ranking on Barron’s 2021 list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies. The company also earned the No. 1 ranking among financial services companies for the third year in a row.

Voya has earned recognition on the list in every year since its inception in 2018. The company has been ranked among the top 10 by Barron’s in each of the past three years. The rankings are designed to provide information on factors that affect investment risk and performance, and that are of interest to investors.

“It’s an honor to earn this recognition by Barron’s – No. 5 overall and, for the third consecutive year, the highest-ranked financial services firm. Voya’s commitment to sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance best practices is embedded in our culture,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO. “In the face of the challenges of 2020, our people continued to demonstrate our shared focus on sustainability, which is increasingly important to our customers and clients, to our investors and to all stakeholders.”

To determine the rankings, Calvert Research and Management, an arm of Eaton Vance, assesses the 1,000 largest publicly held companies by market value. Calvert calculates the rankings by measuring sustainability performance based on more than 230 indicators across five categories: shareholders, employees, customers, planet and community.

More information about Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for 2021 can be found on the Barron’s website.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

