 

Morgan Stanley Declares Dividends on Its Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 22:30  |  30   |   |   

Morgan Stanley today declared a regular dividend on the outstanding shares of each of the following preferred stock issues:

  • Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A - $250.00 per share (equivalent to $0.25000 per Depositary Share)
  • 10 Percent Non-Cumulative Non-Voting Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C - $25.00 per share
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E - $445.31 per share (equivalent to $0.44531 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F - $429.69 per share (equivalent to $0.42969 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H - $240.70 per share (equivalent to $9.62813 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I - $398.44 per share (equivalent to $0.39844 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J - $253.20 per share (equivalent to $10.12813 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K - $365.63 per share (equivalent to $0.36563 per Depositary Share)
  • 4.875 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series L - $304.69 per share (equivalent to $0.30469 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series M - $29.37500 per share
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series N - $2,650.00 per share (equivalent to $26.50000 per Depositary Share)

The dividends for the Preferred Stock Series M and N are payable on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

The dividends for the Preferred Stock Series A, C, E, F, H, I, J, K and L are payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Morgan Stanley Declares Dividends on Its Preferred Stock Morgan Stanley today declared a regular dividend on the outstanding shares of each of the following preferred stock issues: Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A - $250.00 per share (equivalent to $0.25000 per Depositary Share) 10 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for ...
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire ...
Titel
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:40 Uhr
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über 50 000 US-Dollar
14:00 Uhr
Morgan Stanley Selects 11 Startups for 5th Cohort of Multicultural Innovation Lab Supporting Diverse Founders
11.02.21
Jonathan Pruzan to Speak at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
08.02.21
Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners Completes Investment Alongside RunTide Capital in Axispoint Technology Solutions Group
26.01.21
Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment Announces Virtual Financial Education Presentations in Partnership with Reese’s Senior Bowl
20.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Moderate Gewinne kurz vor Bidens Amtseinführung
20.01.21
US-Bank Morgan Stanley steigert Gewinn deutlich
20.01.21
Morgan Stanley Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results
19.01.21
Morgan Stanley Appoints 171 New Managing Directors