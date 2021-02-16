 

TrustCo to seek approval of reverse stock split

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 22:30  |  28   |   |   

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, Nasdaq: TRST) today announced that it plans to seek approval for a reverse stock split of TrustCo’s common stock at the upcoming annual meeting of TrustCo’s shareholders. The proposal will include a 1 for 5 reverse stock split and the reduction of the number of authorized shares of common stock from 150,000,000 to 30,000,000, as determined by TrustCo’s Board of Directors. This proposed reduction in authorized shares would become effective at the same time as the effective date of the proposed reverse stock split.

The time, date, location and other details regarding the annual meeting will be communicated to shareholders at a later date via proxy materials which will be filed with, and subject to review by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

TrustCo’s Board of Directors reserves its right to elect not to proceed with the reverse stock split if it determines that implementing a reverse split is no longer in the best interests of TrustCo and its shareholders.

Important Information about the Reverse Split Proposal

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in connection with the proposal to be submitted to TrustCo’s shareholders at its annual meeting seeking approval to authorize a reverse split and to reduce the number of authorized shares of TrustCo’s common stock from 150,000,000 to 30,000,000 shares (the “Reverse Split Proposal”). In connection with the Reverse Split Proposal, TrustCo plans to file a preliminary proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the SEC. Shareholders of TrustCo are urged to read the preliminary proxy statement and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC when they become available, including TrustCo’s definitive proxy statement, because they will contain important information about the Reverse Split Proposal and TrustCo.

TrustCo shareholders will be able to obtain the documents (when available) free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov and may obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC when available at TrustCo’s website, www.trustcobank.com.

TrustCo and its Board of Directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the holders of TrustCo common stock in respect of the Reverse Split Proposal. Information about the directors and executive officers of TrustCo is set forth in TrustCo’s proxy statement for its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 3, 2020, as supplemented by all documents filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, on or after April 3, 2020. Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interest of TrustCo and its directors and executive officers in the Reverse Split Proposal by reading the preliminary proxy statement and the definitive proxy statement, when each document becomes available, relating to the 2021 annual meeting.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TrustCo to seek approval of reverse stock split GLENVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, Nasdaq: TRST) today announced that it plans to seek approval for a reverse stock split of TrustCo’s common stock at the upcoming annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia (1) 
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:00 Uhr
TrustCo continues more than 100-year history of success, announces quarterly dividend
21.01.21
TrustCo is Pleased to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results