Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable March 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business March 1, 2021.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 97,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Contact: Tim Paynter (Media)
  703-280-2720 (office)
  timothy.paynter@ngc.com
   
  Todd Ernst (Investors)
  703-280-4535 (office)
  todd.ernst@ngc.com






