Resilience and innovation in adversity

17-Feb-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST
  • Order intake decreased 3.2% in local currencies after the construction sector contracted in some key markets as a consequence of the global pandemic
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased by 33.4%, reaching CHF 1 581 million
  • Total restructuring costs reached CHF 135 million for the year
  • Foreign currency effects substantially weighed on results
  • New modular elevator platform launched worldwide with customer feedback above expectations

The COVID-19 pandemic has confronted the world with unprecedented challenges and had significant impacts on Schindler's business in 2020. Order intake decreased by 9.1% to CHF 11 018 million and revenue dropped by 5.6% to CHF 10 640 million, operating profit reached CHF 1 032 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 9.7% (EBIT adjusted 11.1%). Net profit amounted to CHF 774 million, and cash flow from operating activities increased to CHF 1 581 million.  

Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
