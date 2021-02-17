EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Resilience and innovation in adversity



17-Feb-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Order intake decreased 3.2% in local currencies after the construction sector contracted in some key markets as a consequence of the global pandemic

Cash flow from operating activities increased by 33.4%, reaching CHF 1 581 million

Total restructuring costs reached CHF 135 million for the year

Foreign currency effects substantially weighed on results

New modular elevator platform launched worldwide with customer feedback above expectations The COVID-19 pandemic has confronted the world with unprecedented challenges and had significant impacts on Schindler's business in 2020. Order intake decreased by 9.1% to CHF 11 018 million and revenue dropped by 5.6% to CHF 10 640 million, operating profit reached CHF 1 032 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 9.7% (EBIT adjusted 11.1%). Net profit amounted to CHF 774 million, and cash flow from operating activities increased to CHF 1 581 million.