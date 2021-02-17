EQS-Adhoc Resilience and innovation in adversity
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
The COVID-19 pandemic has confronted the world with unprecedented challenges and had significant impacts on Schindler's business in 2020. Order intake decreased by 9.1% to CHF 11 018 million and revenue dropped by 5.6% to CHF 10 640 million, operating profit reached CHF 1 032 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 9.7% (EBIT adjusted 11.1%). Net profit amounted to CHF 774 million, and cash flow from operating activities increased to CHF 1 581 million.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schindler Holding AG
|Zugerstrasse 13
|6060 Ebikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41414453060
|E-mail:
|corporate.communications@schindler.com
|Internet:
|www.schindler.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024638212, CH0024638196
|Valor:
|002463821
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1168860
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1168860 17-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare