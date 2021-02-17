In the fourth quarter of 2020, Hexagon Group generated NOK 803 (942) million in revenues and recorded an operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) of NOK 69 (98) million. Agility Fuel Solutions experienced another record quarter for profitability as it recovers strongly from the global pandemic that sharply impacted the second quarter. Hexagon Ragasco results remained seasonally robust while Hexagon Mobile Pipeline continued to suffer the pandemic’s knock-on impacts to the macro climate, particularly in the US and parts of Europe. Hexagon Purus continued to build up its competitiveness ahead of sales growth in the e-mobility business while CNG Light-Duty had a profitable quarter with a gradual build up in sales to Volkswagen (VW), following their relocation of assembly facilities.

Hexagon Group reported revenues of NOK 3,080 million for the year 2020 compared with 3,416 million in 2019, and reported EBITDA was NOK 190 (360) million. Agility Fuel Solutions had a record year in total, despite the impacts of COVID-19, while Hexagon Ragasco recorded solid results given its resilience to the impacts of the global pandemic. The CNG Light-Duty Vehicles business experienced COVID 19 related shutdowns combined with the VW assembly relocation, which led to approximately only 40% of sales volumes versus 2019. Hexagon Mobile pipeline has been impacted by COVID-19 throughout the year, leading to lower volumes versus 2019.