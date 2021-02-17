 

DGAP-News The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG acquires American Beauty Brand Coral and grows US business to USD 100 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.02.2021, 11:10  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion
The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG acquires American Beauty Brand Coral and grows US business to USD 100 million

17.02.2021 / 11:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Social Chain AG acquires American Beauty Brand Coral and grows US business to USD 100 million

  • Coral: oral hygiene products with 15m USD revenue in 2021
  • Social Chain AG's US business grows, pro-forma consolidated, from 53m USD to 100m USD
  • Promising negotiations with other US consumer brands
  • Wanja S. Oberhof: "The rapid growth of the US business is a top priority for Social Chain AG in the 2021 financial year."

Berlin/Los Angeles, 17 February 2021. For the first time, Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99) is acquiring a US Direct-to-Consumer brand. The Social Commerce company has 51 percent of the shares in Coral LLC through an investment company it controls. Coral specialises in oral hygiene products and nutritional supplements made from all-natural ingredients. The calcium used comes from overseas coral concentrates, which are extracted in an EcoSafe-certified way. The products are almost exclusively sold directly to end customers via the company's own online shops such as coralcalcium.com and other digital points of sale. The acquisition of Coral LLC strengthens the position of Social Chain AG's Social Commerce vertical "Beauty & Healthcare" and accelerates its overall growth in the American market. Coral LLC operates a logistics centre with over 27,000 square metres of floorspace at the company's headquarters in Carson City, Nevada, which will also be used by other Social Chain AG brands in the future.

After the acquisition of Coral LLC, Social Chain AG will be able to increase its total revenue in the US business from USD 53 million in 2020 to around USD 100 million in 2021. So far, Social Chain AG has been operating in the US primarily through its own social media communities as well as through creative and tech services for social media marketing. Social Chain AG's social media communities currently count around 41 million followers in the US. This corresponds to almost half of the company's total of 86 million followers. The American subsidiary Social Chain Agency serves top clients such as TikTok, Zalando US und Amazon in New York and Los Angeles. The company A4D based in San Diego, California, which was acquired by Social Chain AG last year, is a US-wide specialist for digital performance marketing.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Lumaland - sweet living im e-commerce Bereich
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG acquires American Beauty Brand Coral and grows US business to USD 100 million DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG acquires American Beauty Brand Coral and grows US business to USD 100 million 17.02.2021 / 11:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AIXTRON: „NeuroSys' ist ein Zukunftscluster der BMBF-Initiative „Clusters4Future' / ...
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung an institutionelle ...
DGAP-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft english
DGAP-News: Intershop achieves profitable growth in FY 2020 and clearly expands cloud business
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Strong final quarter with 13% EBIT margin - Substantial growth momentum in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Antiviral drug candidate
DGAP-News: Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate steigert Umsatz 2020 deutlich und verbessert Nettoergebnis
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Die Social Chain AG übernimmt amerikanische Beauty-Marke Coral und baut US-Geschäft auf 100 Mio. USD aus (deutsch)
11:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Die Social Chain AG übernimmt amerikanische Beauty-Marke Coral und baut US-Geschäft auf 100 Mio. USD aus
11.02.21
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Digitales Mehrwegsystem VYTAL auf Wachstumskurs: Food Chain GmbH erhöht ihr Investment (deutsch)
11.02.21
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Digital multiple-use system VYTAL on track for growth: Food Chain GmbH increases its investment
11.02.21
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Digitales Mehrwegsystem VYTAL auf Wachstumskurs: Food Chain GmbH erhöht ihr Investment
27.01.21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Social Chain AG - Transaction announced
26.01.21
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG baut Food-Segment aus: Food Chain erwirbt zehn Prozent an PLANTY-OF-MEAT (deutsch)
26.01.21
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG baut Food-Segment aus: Food Chain erwirbt zehn Prozent an PLANTY-OF-MEAT
26.01.21
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG expands food segment: Food Chain acquires ten percent of PLANTY-OF-MEAT
19.01.21
DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
50
Lumaland - sweet living im e-commerce Bereich