The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG acquires American Beauty Brand Coral and grows US business to USD 100 million

Social Chain AG acquires American Beauty Brand Coral and grows US business to USD 100 million

Coral: oral hygiene products with 15m USD revenue in 2021

Social Chain AG's US business grows, pro-forma consolidated, from 53m USD to 100m USD

Promising negotiations with other US consumer brands

Wanja S. Oberhof: "The rapid growth of the US business is a top priority for Social Chain AG in the 2021 financial year."

Berlin/Los Angeles, 17 February 2021. For the first time, Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99) is acquiring a US Direct-to-Consumer brand. The Social Commerce company has 51 percent of the shares in Coral LLC through an investment company it controls. Coral specialises in oral hygiene products and nutritional supplements made from all-natural ingredients. The calcium used comes from overseas coral concentrates, which are extracted in an EcoSafe-certified way. The products are almost exclusively sold directly to end customers via the company's own online shops such as coralcalcium.com and other digital points of sale. The acquisition of Coral LLC strengthens the position of Social Chain AG's Social Commerce vertical "Beauty & Healthcare" and accelerates its overall growth in the American market. Coral LLC operates a logistics centre with over 27,000 square metres of floorspace at the company's headquarters in Carson City, Nevada, which will also be used by other Social Chain AG brands in the future.

After the acquisition of Coral LLC, Social Chain AG will be able to increase its total revenue in the US business from USD 53 million in 2020 to around USD 100 million in 2021. So far, Social Chain AG has been operating in the US primarily through its own social media communities as well as through creative and tech services for social media marketing. Social Chain AG's social media communities currently count around 41 million followers in the US. This corresponds to almost half of the company's total of 86 million followers. The American subsidiary Social Chain Agency serves top clients such as TikTok, Zalando US und Amazon in New York and Los Angeles. The company A4D based in San Diego, California, which was acquired by Social Chain AG last year, is a US-wide specialist for digital performance marketing.