 

Travel + Leisure Co. Debuts Today, Reveals First Look at New Travel Products & Services

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company with a portfolio of nearly 20 travel brands included in its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio, today makes its premiere on the New York Stock Exchange. Formerly Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND), Travel + Leisure Co. will ring The Opening Bell at NYSE today in celebration of its new listing under the ticker symbol “TNL”, following the acquisition of the iconic Travel + Leisure brand in January.

“We are very proud to make our debut today as Travel + Leisure Co., the world’s leading membership travel company,” said Michael Brown, president and chief executive officer, Travel + Leisure Co. “This defining milestone in our strategic plan provides opportunities to evolve our business and expand our reach within the global leisure travel industry as one of the most trusted and influential brands in travel.”

Travel + Leisure Co. will maintain its current portfolio of brands and products, with Wyndham Destinations now serving as the umbrella brand for its vacation ownership resorts, which will continue to leverage the power of the Wyndham Rewards program; and Panorama operating the vacation exchange, membership travel, and travel technology businesses. The newly-created Travel + Leisure Group will offer consumer travel products, including online and subscription travel services and product licensing.

Travel + Leisure Group

This new business group will focus on the development and worldwide growth of new travel products and services that leverage the unparalleled Travel + Leisure reputation, expertise and content library -- including the company’s subscription travel clubs, brand licensing agreements and online travel booking platforms, including the vacation planning gateway BookTandL.com. The Travel + Leisure Group will be led by Noah Brodsky, who assumes the new role of President, Travel + Leisure Group and Chief Brand Officer.

“Since joining our team in 2017, Noah has been a catalyst for innovation and transformation within our company, with his passion for travel resonating across the organization,” said Michael Brown, president and chief executive officer of Travel + Leisure Co. “I look forward to his continued achievements as he pivots to assume leadership of an important new driver of our future growth.”

New Travel Products and Services

Travel + Leisure Group today is revealing plans for a new suite of branded products and services, including the preview launch of BookTandL.com, a new planning and booking experience for leisure travelers that optimizes the power of the compelling content of Travel + Leisure.

