 

Sunnova Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire SunStreet—Lennar’s Residential Solar Platform for Homebuilders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 12:55  |  67   |   |   

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential solar and storage service providers, and Len X, LLC (“LENX”), a technology focused subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (“Lennar”) (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, announced today they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Sunnova will acquire Lennar’s residential solar platform (“SunStreet”). In addition to Sunnova’s acquisition of SunStreet, Sunnova will become Lennar’s exclusive residential solar and storage service provider for new home communities with solar across the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005486/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of SunStreet, and our new strategic partnership with Lennar, which will be a first of its kind in the industry geared towards creating innovative pathways for how new communities are powered,” said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova. “Sunnova’s success is built on strong partnerships and shared vision, and this transaction will be no different thanks to our complementary strengths and mutual desire to transform the energy landscape. This agreement will allow Sunnova to increase customer growth, further scale the business, and develop smart microgrids for communities across the U.S.”

“The sale of SunStreet to Sunnova underscores our longstanding focus on and strategy around technology and ESG investment in Lennar’s future,” said Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar. “This transaction, in exchange for Sunnova’s stock, represents a long-term investment by Lennar in the company that we believe is best suited to innovate and evolve in the dynamic and rapidly growing field of sustainable energy. We look forward to working with the exceptional team at Sunnova to build industry leading solar products for a better future. Lennar’s homebuilding expertise and volume coupled with Sunnova’s solar expertise and determination creates a winning combination to build best in class products for new homes while enhancing the lives of homeowners.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sunnova Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire SunStreet—Lennar’s Residential Solar Platform for Homebuilders Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential solar and storage service providers, and Len X, LLC (“LENX”), a technology focused subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (“Lennar”) (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Masco Corporation Launches $50 Million Venture Capital Fund
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Sunnova Expands its Solar and Storage Services to Washington, D.C.
04.02.21
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
26.01.21
Sunnova Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
19.01.21
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.03.20
17
Solarenergie im Trend