Sunnova Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire SunStreet—Lennar’s Residential Solar Platform for Homebuilders

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential solar and storage service providers, and Len X, LLC (“LEN X ”), a technology focused subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (“Lennar”) (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, announced today they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Sunnova will acquire Lennar’s residential solar platform (“SunStreet”). In addition to Sunnova’s acquisition of SunStreet, Sunnova will become Lennar’s exclusive residential solar and storage service provider for new home communities with solar across the country.

“We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of SunStreet, and our new strategic partnership with Lennar, which will be a first of its kind in the industry geared towards creating innovative pathways for how new communities are powered,” said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova. “Sunnova’s success is built on strong partnerships and shared vision, and this transaction will be no different thanks to our complementary strengths and mutual desire to transform the energy landscape. This agreement will allow Sunnova to increase customer growth, further scale the business, and develop smart microgrids for communities across the U.S.”

“The sale of SunStreet to Sunnova underscores our longstanding focus on and strategy around technology and ESG investment in Lennar’s future,” said Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar. “This transaction, in exchange for Sunnova’s stock, represents a long-term investment by Lennar in the company that we believe is best suited to innovate and evolve in the dynamic and rapidly growing field of sustainable energy. We look forward to working with the exceptional team at Sunnova to build industry leading solar products for a better future. Lennar’s homebuilding expertise and volume coupled with Sunnova’s solar expertise and determination creates a winning combination to build best in class products for new homes while enhancing the lives of homeowners.”