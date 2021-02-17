 

Pitney Bowes Continues Expansion into the Small Business Market, Executing Term Loan with SST Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that the Pitney Bowes Bank has signed a term loan and accompanying revolving line of credit, demonstrating its continued commitment to the small- and mid-market business community. The term loan was signed with pharmaceutical ingredient wholesale distributor SST Corporation (SST) of New Jersey and provides consolidation of existing debt. In addition, a revolving line of credit was extended to help the business compete and grow. For Pitney Bowes Bank the term loan and revolving line are the latest evolution of its range of financial service products which delivers the liquidity and flexibility small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) need to succeed.

Founded in New York City in 1948, SST Corporation now occupies an expansive facility in Fairfield, New Jersey from which it manages the storage and control of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Similar to many SMBs currently, SST was impacted by changes implemented by its bank which no longer suited its business. Looking for a complementary capital partner, the business decided on a term loan and revolving line of credit from Pitney Bowes Bank. This facility positions SST for success in 2021 and enables them to capitalize on growth opportunities. In addition, they have the reassurance that comes from partnering with a trusted 100-year old business known for its commitment to the small business community.

Jerry Fasanella, Director of Finance and Operations, SST said, “We felt pushed out by our primary lender. Their policies and procedures were becoming a barrier to the growth of our business. The Pitney Bowes team was accessible, approachable and knowledgeable. They took time to understand our challenges and we appreciated being able to speak to someone from their Senior Leadership team. The customized material term loan gives us more options as an organization and greater confidence for our future.”

Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Pitney Bowes Financial Services and Board member of the Bank said, “We are extremely excited about our continued expansion into the small business lending market. We have a purpose-built product portfolio that is designed for the needs of the small business market. The support we’re providing to SST reflects the firm commitment of Pitney Bowes Financial Services to the success of our clients and the small business community which is critical to our economy.”

Pitney Bowes Financial Services leverages its century of strong leadership and deep commitment to SMBs to deliver a range of affordable capital solutions.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

The Pitney Bowes Bank, Inc. is a subsidiary of Pitney Bowes Financial Services, which in turn is a subsidiary of Pitney Bowes, Inc. The bank is a fully chartered Industrial Bank located in Salt Lake City, Utah for over 23 years and Member FDIC. The bank has a nationwide lending and deposit footprint.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pitney Bowes Continues Expansion into the Small Business Market, Executing Term Loan with SST Corporation Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that the Pitney Bowes Bank has signed a term loan and accompanying …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:15 Uhr
Pitney Bowes Calls for Redemption of Outstanding 3.375 Percent Notes Due 2021
02.02.21
Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend
02.02.21
Pitney Bowes Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
01.02.21
Pitney Bowes SendPro C Solutions Reach One Billionth Mail Piece Processed
28.01.21
Pitney Bowes Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
19.01.21
Pitney Bowes ernennt Ana Maria Chadwick zum Executive Vice President und Chief Financial Officer
19.01.21
Pitney Bowes Appoints Ana Maria Chadwick as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer