GBT to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after U.S. financial markets close.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a general business update and to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on GBT’s website at www.gbt.com under the Investors section. An archived audio webcast will be available for one month following the event.