Clubhouse Media Group Inks Exclusive Deal with Austin Mahone, Bringing Superstar Singer/Songwriter into the Clubhouse Media Influencer Ecosystem

Mahone has been topping the charts for the last decade, becoming one of the most recognizable icons in pop culture over recent years, now boasting more than 36 million followers combined across social platforms, surpassing 615 million worldwide streams to date on Spotify alone, and amassing over 1 billion YouTube total views.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a global aggregate social media reach of over 100 million followers, is excited to announce the signing of an exclusive social media consulting deal with international superstar singer and songwriter Austin Mahone.

The collaboration will officially launch with Mahone moving into Clubhouse BH, the Company’s popular LA-based social content creation house. Doiyen Management, the Company’s in-house digital talent incubator and influencer management business, will work with Mahone and his current longstanding music management team at Chase Entertainment, led by founder Michael Blumstein.

"I love connecting with my fans via social media – it has been a big part of who I am from the very beginning,” remarked Mahone. “This partnership is super exciting to me because it meets in the intersection of my music career and the digital space, two of my passion points. I hope to create even more exciting content to share with my followers and engage with them in impactful ways. I can't wait to get started!"

Mahone will join Doiyen’s roster of popular digital native influencers, including professional race car driver Lindsay Brewer, YouTube sensation Gabriella Saraivah, TikTok dancer Michelle Kennelly, TikTok lip sync and dance content creator Jake Kuhlman, and many more who have a total reach of over 78 million. The partnership will further cement Clubhouse Media Group as a leader in the digital talent and incubator space.

Chase Entertainment, a boutique music management firm, has managed Austin Mahone since the beginning of his career. The firm also currently manages Platinum recording artist Pia Mia and has been instrumental in launching the careers of huge acts such as T-Pain, B.o.B. and Kiiara to name a few. The new deal will focus on elevating Austin’s social media platforms and further amplify his voice as a global recording artist.