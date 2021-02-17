 

Xerox Signs First OEM Partner of Global Payment Solutions Business

17.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) signed Lexmark as the first original equipment manufacturer client for Xerox Financial Services (XFS), a new global payments solutions business. XFS, which finances both Xerox and third-party workplace technology needs, will provide financing for selected Lexmark Managed Print Services (MPS) engagements.

“Lexmark selected XFS as a financing partner based on their experience in imaging products and services,” said Brock Saladin, senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Lexmark. “We look forward to working with XFS to provide additional financing options for this important part of our business.”

XFS expands on a decades-long record of financing Xerox equipment and services to become a one-stop shop for financing critical workplace needs including software, hardware, IT services and other assets sold by both Xerox and third-party companies. XFS also will continue to support Xerox Business Solutions (XBS) companies, as well as external multi-brand dealers.

In addition to offering simplified billing and bundled offerings, XFS will use robotic process automation to power near-instant loan processing, creating a seamless customer experience.

“Businesses are reimagining their workplaces to maximize productivity, flexibility and collaboration for a post-COVID world,” said Nicole Torraco, senior vice president, Xerox Financial Services. “XFS makes leasing and financing easier by bringing the stability and trustworthiness of Xerox plus fintech-like speed, simplicity, and automation to the process.”

Torraco will lead the business after serving as Xerox’s Chief Strategy and M&A Officer. Prior to joining Xerox in 2018, she spent over a decade in the hedge fund industry.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.

Xerox is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.



Wertpapier


