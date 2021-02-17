 

FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 15:57  |  78   |   |   

Innovation Norway, the Norwegian Government’s key instrument for supporting innovation and development of Norwegian enterprises and industry has granted FREYR NOK 39 million in development support. The grant is provided in the “environmental technology” category and relates to Innovation Norway’s task of stimulating research and development projects, domestic value generation and creation of responsible businesses. The grant is expected to be paid during 2021 and follows an evaluation process which started in the fall of 2020.

FREYR is targeting development of up to 43 GWh of cost efficient and clean battery cell production capacity in Mo i Rana, Norway, by 2025. FREYR plans to utilize next generation battery technology and Norway’s inherent advantages, including access to renewable energy, low electricity prices, and closeness to rapidly growing markets in Europe and the US.

“Since the outset we have been engaged in the ambition of establishing production of battery cells at Mo i Rana. We are very pleased to be able to further support FREYR in the ongoing industrial development which is important to the Norwegian business community with great potential for job creation and exports. It will contribute greatly to establishing a complete eco-system and value chain for green industry development,” says Håkon Haugli, the CEO of Innovation Norway.

“FREYR’s ambition is to make battery cells with the world’s lowest carbon footprint. We want to position ourselves as a leading European supplier of sustainable battery cells based on clean Norwegian energy, next generation technology, battery materials sourced from regional providers and a local ecosystem of sub-suppliers. The support from Innovation Norway is valuable to us, both financially and as a recognition of the ongoing work,” says Tom Einar Jensen, the CEO of FREYR.

“Norway is strongly positioned to develop industrial production to meet the growing demand for clean battery cells. Still, it requires strong cooperation between companies, investors, authorities and policy agencies. This is a good example of just that,” says Håkon Haugli.

During the application processing, Innovation Norway has emphasized the potential for value creation in Norway enabled by the project, including establishing large scale production facilities and job creation. Further, it is important to Innovation Norway to support development of responsible businesses and the grant reflects a positive commitment tied to the environmental and social footprint as well as corporate governance and company management.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Fusion: SPAC ALUS - Freyr - saubere Batterien
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway Innovation Norway, the Norwegian Government’s key instrument for supporting innovation and development of Norwegian enterprises and industry has granted FREYR NOK 39 million in development support. The grant is provided in the “environmental …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Astrotech Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
 TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Disclosing Entry Into Certain ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.01.21
FREYR, Entwickler sauberer Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation, wird durch Unternehmenszusammenschluss mit Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. an NYSE gelistet
29.01.21
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business Combination with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:27 Uhr
79
Fusion: SPAC ALUS - Freyr - saubere Batterien