Goodway Group Delivers Strategic Optimization with Log Level Data from PubMatic

Detailed Win/Loss Insights Help Reduce CPA By 28%, Increasing Bidding Scale and Precision

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, announced today that Goodway Group, the digital partner that advertisers trust to deliver campaign performance and media efficiency, has successfully leveraged PubMatic’s log level data toolset to increase spend efficiency for one of their top advertisers.

Goodway Group began ingesting PubMatic’s sell-side platform (SSP) log level data to utilize supply-side win and loss records for all of their bidding activity on the exchange. The log level data toolset was used to better understand auction dynamics, optimize their advertiser’s return on ad spend (ROAS), and gain deeper insights into their auction strategy. PubMatic helped to identify additional custom fields to enhance auction performance. The data also contributed metrics relating to performance, auction dynamics, and reasons for losses, providing transparency into their bidding strategy that Goodway Group would not otherwise have been able to access.

“This is a great example of a leading-edge digital partner that truly understands and leverages the full power of sell-side programmatic data on behalf of their advertisers,” said Kyle Dozeman, Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, at PubMatic. “When buyers have access to detailed insights to bid more intelligently, win more auctions and reduce unnecessary losses, publishers can earn more revenue and the whole programmatic media ecosystem benefits. We were glad to work with Goodway Group to develop these solutions to drive efficiency and ROI for their customers.”

The client, a national heavy equipment manufacturer, wanted to increase their ability to reach more potential customers when past approaches failed to scale. Goodway Group selected PubMatic’s advanced technology to amplify existing human and algorithmic optimization tools, which resulted in:

  • 28% reduction in CPA
  • 46% reduction in CPM
  • 111% increase in impression purchases

This dramatic performance improvement enabled Goodway Group to reach new audiences on behalf of their advertiser customer.

“With PubMatic’s log data and our algorithmic targeting approach, we can bring new benefits to each of our clients. This ensures that we are not only bidding on the most optimal impressions, but that we are also bidding as efficiently and effectively as possible. After testing many options, to date, PubMatic provided the most robust log files and we continue to assess additional data fields to be included as we grow our partnership,” said Andrea Kwiatek, Strategic Partnerships Manager, Goodway Group.

About Goodway Group
Goodway Group is the digital partner advertisers trust to drive campaign performance and media efficiency. Proud to be completely independently owned and operated, Goodway provides trustworthy expertise that meets its clients' needs – and no one else's. Using predictive intelligence, Goodway helps advertisers get the most value out of every impression across all paid digital media. Through the combination of employing the smartest technology and the most experienced people in the industry, Goodway delivers authentic results. Find Goodway Group online at goodwaygroup.com.

Goodway Group. Honestly Smart Digital.

About PubMatic
PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

