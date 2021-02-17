Guardant Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences.
- 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat on Friday, February 26th at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time
- Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Fireside Chat on Tuesday, March 2nd at 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time
Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the virtual sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening and individuals at a higher risk for developing cancer with early detection.
