Guardant Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences.

10 th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Friday, February 26 th at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, March 2nd at 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the virtual sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.