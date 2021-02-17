LPL Financial Welcomes Foran Financial Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Foran Financial Group has returned to LPL Financial, leveraging its broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, including custodial services. The team reported having served approximately $350 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. The advisors join LPL from Raymond James Financial Services.



President and Founder Dan Foran, CFP, CFS was drawn to the industry in 1980 when he saw his mother, Monica Foran, struggle to manage the family’s finances after his father passed away. At the time, the financial advisors that she spoke with mostly offered product-based solutions. Dan took it upon himself to help her navigate the complexities of their estate, recognizing a need for advisory services to bring the most value to clients. That experience led to his career as a financial advisor, and he later founded Foran Financial Group in Somerville, N.J.