LPL Financial Welcomes Foran Financial Group
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL
Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Foran
Financial Group has returned to LPL Financial, leveraging its broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, including custodial services. The team reported having served approximately $350 million
in advisory and brokerage assets*. The advisors join LPL from Raymond James Financial Services.
President and Founder Dan Foran, CFP, CFS was drawn to the industry in 1980 when he saw his mother, Monica Foran, struggle to manage the family’s finances after his father passed away. At the time, the financial advisors that she spoke with mostly offered product-based solutions. Dan took it upon himself to help her navigate the complexities of their estate, recognizing a need for advisory services to bring the most value to clients. That experience led to his career as a financial advisor, and he later founded Foran Financial Group in Somerville, N.J.
Dan’s children, John Foran, CFP, AIF, CFS and Jessica Weaver, CFP, CFS spent summers working in the office as teenagers, and they joined the firm as financial advisors in 2010, providing continuity for the firm’s clients across multiple generations. Dan now also serves as branch manager for financial advisors Brian Sweatt, Mark Walters and David Selden. The team is also supported by Operations Manager Jennifer Roberto and Client Service Manager Diane Zychlinski.
The full-service firm provides wealth planning, retirement planning and investment management services. They take an approach that centers around family values and financial education. John Foran is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary who leads the team’s investment group. He also obtained the Chartered Special Needs Consultant designation to help families with special needs children. Jessica Weaver who obtained her Certified Divorce Financial Analyst has embraced working with women investors, many who are going through major life transitions, like that of her grandmother, in hopes of helping them come out stronger and more independent financially. She heads the women’s initiatives for the firm. Both John and Jessica are driven by the desire to help clients and their families.
