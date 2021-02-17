Regional Management Corp. to Participate in the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Financial Services Forum

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Robert W. Beck and Chief Financial Officer Harp Rana will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 via webcast. The fireside chat will begin at 12:10 PM Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to the webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at www.RegionalManagement.com under the Recent Events section at the appropriate time.