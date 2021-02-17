Hersha Hospitality Trust Provides Capital Allocation Update

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) (“Hersha” or the “Company”), owner of high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations, today announced it secured a strategic financing commitment from West Street Strategic Solutions Fund I, L.P. and Broad Street Credit Holdings LLC, each of which is an affiliate of the Merchant Banking business of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (the “GS Purchasers”).

Private Notes Placement

The unsecured notes facility the Company entered into with the GS Purchasers will provide an initial $150 million draw at closing and an incremental $50 million delayed draw that can be drawn at the Company’s discretion in minimum installments of $25 million at any point on or prior to September 30, 2021. Additionally, the notes facility includes other features that provide the Company flexibility well into the recovery:

Five-year term maturing in February 2026

Interest rate of 9.50%, 4.75% cash pay and 4.75% payment-in-kind through March 31, 2022

Non-callable in year 1, redeemable at 104% beginning in February 2022, 102% beginning in February 2023 and at par any time beginning in February 2024

Incurrence-based covenants using metrics in-line with the amended revolving credit facility

Creates flexibility well into the recovery enabling the Company to execute its strategic and operating plan



Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loans Amended

The Company successfully executed amendments to its revolving credit facility and term loan facilities with its bank group in conjunction with the financing commitment from the GS Purchasers and recently announced dispositions. The amended revolving credit facility: