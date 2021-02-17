 

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call at 8 30 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021 and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Date: February 25, 2021
Time: 8:30 AM ET

Listen via Internet: http://investor.shentel.com/

Telephone: (888) 695-7639
Password: 6067574

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available starting two hours after the completion of the call. To access the replay, callers in the United States should call (855) 859-2056 and enter pass code 6067574.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. Shentel’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:         

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168

 




